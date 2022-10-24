Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan has died at age 67, reports TMZ .

TMZ reports Jordan was driving his car Monday morning in Hollywood when it’s suspected he suffered from a medical emergency and crashed his car into a building.

Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His best-known roles were on “Will & Grace” along with his role in “The Help” as Mr. Blackly and “American Horror Story.”

During the pandemic, he connected with fans via social media daily, garnering millions of views as he would say, “What’re y’all doing? My fellow hunker downers.”

Last year, Garden and Gun shared Jordan’s favorite spots in Chattanooga from Bea’s Restaurant to not-to-miss spots of Rock City and Ruby Falls. Read more here .

Jordan made his Opry debut in 2021, watch below.

The post Tennessee Comedian & Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Crash appeared first on Cheatham County Source .