ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dead at 67

By Andrew Limbong
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmrIp_0iktPsB500
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan gained a loving fanbase on social media through his silly and heartwarming jokes. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian, died Monday after a car crash in Hollywood, California. He was 67 years old.

In confirming the news to NPR, his publicist David Shaul wrote that "not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation."

Jordan was known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well as his roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat.

But Jordan's fame grew exponentially on social media over the past couple of years, as he posted warm-hearted jokes and updates over the course of the pandemic. On his Instagram account, he amassed more than 5 million followers.

Jordan grew up in Tennessee, where he was raised in the Southern Baptist Church. As he grew older and realized he was gay, he eventually fell out with the church.

"It's hard to embrace something that doesn't embrace you," he told NPR in 2021.

He eventually found his way back to the church, and in 2021 released a gospel album.

Comments / 6

Related
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
TVOvermind

The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
143K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy