Listen to ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ soundtrack by Let’s Eat Grandma
The full soundtrack for the new Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, scored by Let’s Eat Grandma, has been released. Directed by Colm McCarthy, Rachna Suri, and Deb Paterson, the new fantasy drama series is based on Sally Green’s acclaimed 2014 young adult novel Half Bad.
Joel McHale “cried like a baby” reading ‘Community’ film script
Community star Joel McHale has said that he “cried like a baby” reading the script for the spinoff film. The actor, who played Jeff Winger in the TV series from 2009 to 2015, detailed his initial reaction at the first table read for the long-awaited adaptation. “I’m going...
EXO’s Suho releases ‘Call Me a Freak’ for ‘Bad Prosecutor’, the K-drama starring his bandmate D.O.
EXO member Suho has released ‘Call Me a Freak’, his contribution to the soundtrack for ongoing K-drama series Bad Prosecutor. The visual released yesterday (October 27) shows Suho recording the track, interspersed with clips featuring fellow EXO member D.O., who is one of the leads of the drama. “I have no hesitation / Yeah, please call me a freak / I am the type that doesn’t care about others,” Suho sings in the chorus.
Sheryl Crow recalls “awful” Woodstock ’99: “It was debauched right from the beginning”
Sheryl Crow has reflected on her “awful” experience at Woodstock ’99, recalling the moment that forced her to cut her performance short. The recent three-part Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 revealed details of the chaotic three days of looting, arson and sexual assault that ensued at the third incarnation of the legendary festival.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
Glorilla: boundary-pushing rap star with a best friend in Cardi B
It’s safe to say that Glorilla is one of the most hotly-tipped rappers around. The artist – born Gloria Hallelujah Wood – currently has only a handful of singles to her name, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with the big dogs: she teamed up with Atlanta’s Latto for the lively ‘FNF (Remix)’ and, more recently, superstar Cardi B on ‘Tomorrow 2’. The latter is a bouncy, high-octane remix of Glorilla’s track of the same name, and earlier this month, it skyrocketed to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart in the US, making it a real breakthrough moment for this fast-rising star.
Matthew Perry makes dig at Keanu Reeves in new memoir
Matthew Perry has admitted to having feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves. The Friends actor took aim at Reeves in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he details his struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction. Perry’s first jibe at the Matrix star came when...
Fans want Henry Cavill to play a Targaryen in ‘House Of The Dragon’
House Of The Dragon viewers have called for Henry Cavill to be cast in the show’s second season. The Game Of Thrones prequel’s first season concluded earlier this week with episode The Black Queen, which sets the stage for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
Matthew Perry says he kissed Eddie Van Halen’s wife while the guitarist was “passed out” drunk
Matthew Perry has claimed he had a “make-out session” with Valerie Bertinelli, while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out drunk. The Friends actor recalled the event in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, where he says he was “madly in love” with Bertinelli. The pair starred together in sitcom Sydney, which was axed after one season in 1990.
Kanye West dropped by Foot Locker and TJ Maxx, escorted from Skechers HQ after “unannounced” visit
TJ Maxx and Foot Locker are the latest companies to cut ties with Kanye West – and Skechers refused to engage him in potentially establishing them – taking a stance against the rapper’s recent antisemitic and racist comments. In a statement shared with CNN, a representative for...
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
What time is ‘Big Mouth’ season 6 on Netflix?
Big Mouth, the animated series created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, will return to Netflix tomorrow (October 28) for its sixth season. The show saw the characters continuing to deal with puberty, tackling the growing pains of young love and life with the help of imaginary “hormone monsters”.
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
The Comedy Store is rumored to be haunted. So we went ghost hunting with the pros
Join resident 'Ghost Adventures' aficionado Lorraine Ali for an investigation of the famed venue's spectral vibes with 'magnet for energies' Zak Bagans.
‘The Good Nurse’ review: Jessica Chastain lifts this serial killer chiller out of morbid monotony
There’s a tragic timeliness to The Good Nurse coming out now – just as the trial of British nurse Lucy Letby reminds us how history sometimes seems to repeat itself. Inspired by the real story of Charles Cullen, convicted of killing 29 of his own patients over more than a decade, The Good Nurse is a chilling portrait of amorality, as well as a pretty damning exposé of America’s broken health system.
Kelis shares video of two women touching her hair without permission while in Singapore
American R&B singer-songwriter Kelis, best known for her smash single ‘Milkshake’, has posted a video of two women in Singapore touching her hair, supposedly without permission. The video – which was filmed in late September while the singer was in town to perform over the F1 Singapore Grand...
Marvel teases Rihanna release for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ this Friday
Marvel Studios has seemingly confirmed reports that Rihanna will be heard in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, teasing an imminent new release from the R&B iconoclast. In a short clip shared on social media, the film’s shimmering title card – as seen in recent trailers and promo art – slowly bleeds into view, before the first “R” in “Forever” zooms into the centre and remaining letters fade away, making room for the reveal that something will come this Friday (October 28).
Nick Cave confirms plans to write a new album
Nick Cave has confirmed that he plans to begin writing a new album at the end of this year. After a busy summer of festival dates and the release of his new book Faith, Hope and Carnage, Cave and his frequent collaborator Warren Ellis will head home to Australia next month for a headline tour, which wraps up on December 17 in Sydney.
Listen to Rihanna’s new song ‘Lift Me Up’ for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
After confirming its title and release date earlier this week, Rihanna has released her first single in six years, ‘Lift Me Up’, as part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, co-written by Rihanna, Nigerian singer Tems, Swedish composer and...
