Heat Lamp Suspected in Richland House Fire Tuesday Morning
According to Richland Fire officials, a heat lamp is the suspected culprit in a Tuesday morning housefire. Fire displaces family, due to smoke and water damage. Richland fire units responded to the home around 9 AM, and upon arrival found smoke billowing out of the back. The home was in the 400 block of Adams street, just west of George Washington Way, about a quarter mile northwest of Winco Foods by Columbia Point Drive.
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
Crash Triggers Brush Fire, Destroys Driver’s Car Near Prosser
A Sunday night crash and fire were due to driver inattention, say Deputies. Late Sunday night, Benton County Deputy and fire units responded to a location near the area where West King Tull Road and County Route 12 meet, about halfway between Prosser and Grandview,. A driver failed to negotiate...
Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
Wanted Wednesday-Richland Cops Seeking Trio of Suspects
Richland Police are hoping for a few tips from the public to crack a couple of cases. The couple wanted for dine-and-dash, man for bar assault. Police did not say when the couple bailed from Fujiyama Restaurant on Queensgate without paying, but there's a pretty clear image of them. The...
Grant County Election Ballots Don’t Fit Envelope – What Now?
Election night is a week away and there's already a problem with ballots in Grant County, Washington. You know the drill: Fill out your ballot, put it in the security envelope, and then place it in a larger envelope to drop in the ballot box. Easy enough. What's Wrong with...
