Keke Palmer's Milk-Bath Nails Emphasize Her Pink Tulle Minidress
Keke Palmer is, once again, taking us all to beauty school. On Oct. 25, the actor attended the Time100 Gala dressed in a hot-pink minidress with a monochromatic makeup look that was completed by a timeless milk-bath manicure. Palmer's nails were filed into a rounded oval shape and painted a...
Ashley Graham's Lace French Manicure Completes Her Angel Halloween Costume
If you've yet to find a last-minute Halloween costume for this weekend, Ashley Graham has the perfect Y2K-inspired look. On Oct. 27, the model stepped out in Los Angeles dressed in a printed minidress, angel wings, space buns, frosted makeup, and a manicure that deserves a closer look. Graham's entire...
Megan Fox's Gold High-Slit Dress Highlights Her New Hair Color
Megan Fox is ready for a change. At the Time100 Next Gala on Oct. 25, the "Till Death" actor stepped out in a striking gold dress to complement her new fiery red hair. While the hair color in itself was a head-turner, her satin gown by Egyptian designer Maison Yeya was no boring choice. Posing arm in arm with Machine Gun Kelly, who experimented with a daring outfit himself, Fox stood out among the crowd at the event in New York City.
Megan Fox's Auburn Hair Is the New Black
If you need any more proof that red is this season's hottest hair color, look no further. Megan Fox just debuted auburn red, and we can't look away. When Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25 in New York City, we caught the first glimpse of her glossy, auburn hair. While keeping her iconic ultralong length, Fox went from natural black to a stunning copper with metallic undertones and lots of shine. For this look, Fox tapped celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who previously worked with her to create her ashy, silver-lilac color earlier this year. Giannetos was also responsible for MGK's man bun for the night.
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet in a Sequined, Strapless Gown
Rihanna made a triumphant return to the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Wearing a strapless olive-toned Rick Owens dress swathed in sequins, the singer's powerful presence was undeniable at the event, where she arrived hand in hand with partner A$AP Rocky to celebrate her release of the film track "Lift Me Up."
Millie Bobby Brown's Plunging, Backless Gown Spotlights Her New Tattoo
Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in a gorgeous plunging gown for the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" on Oct. 27 in New York City. Wearing an ethereal pink bespoke dress by Louis Vuitton, the 18-year-old actor oozed elegance as she posed with cast members, including Henry Cavill, as well as her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.
Dua Lipa Gives Her Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume an Edgy Update
Dua Lipa has been giving a style master class in how to do Halloween in the chicest way. The "Potion" singer added a carousel of snaps to her Instagram on Oct. 27 in an outfit that channels spooky-season icon Wednesday Addams. In typical Lipa form, she is not one to copy a look entirely, instead choosing to bring her individual style to the monochrome outfit that is decidedly more edgy than the usual Addams attire.
Alexa Demie's Chrome-French Manicure Would Definitely Get Maddy's Approval
Image Source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor. Alexa Demie is back with another save-worthy beauty moment to add to your vision board. On Oct. 26, the "Euphoria" actor attended a Tiffany & Co. event wearing a chrome manicure that feels both trendy and timeless. For the look, Demie flaunted a chic french-tip...
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Romeo and Juliet Costume Might Have a Deeper Meaning
Did their hearts love till now? On Oct. 26, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended a West Hollywood Halloween party dressed as the infamous star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes's characters in the 1996 Baz Lurhmann film. While their costumes — shown on Ashley Graham's Instagram — may have seemed innocent enough, some fans are speculating that there's a hidden meaning behind their dress-up. Namely, a dig at the rumored feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham.
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Are Reportedly Having Another Baby
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon are officially expecting. Scott shared the news on Oct. 26 by posting an Instagram photo showing off her baby bump while holding her 4-year-old daughter, Zeela. "With you by my side. . ." she wrote in the caption. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cannon is the father. Reps for Cannon did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Michaela Coel Admits It Was "Slightly Insane" to Receive Flowers From Beyoncé
Michaela Coel's incredible acting and writing credentials have seen her gain legions of fans, but there's one particular admirer who left the actor starstruck. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Oct. 25, Coel revealed she received a huge bouquet of flowers congratulating her after her historic Emmys win in 2021 from none other than Beyoncé.
Zac Efron's Bowl Cut Is Stirring an Online Commotion
Zac Efron is temporarily sporting quite a controversial cut. On Oct. 25, a photo of the actor on "The Iron Claw" set made its rounds on the Internet, stunning fans with his dramatic transformation. In addition to his bulked-up physique for his role as a pro wrestler, Efron was rocking a shaggy bowl haircut.
A Guide to Millie Bobby Brown's 3 Tiny Tattoos
Millie Bobby Brown has three known tattoos so far. Each design is small in size and can be seen on her wrist, collarbone, and back. One tattoo is dedicated to her "Stranger Things" character, Eleven. British actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown first gained popularity with her role as Eleven...
Amok Amok Amok! Join Our "Hocus Pocus" Watch Party With Ginger Minj
We're running amok, amok, amok with "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Ginger Minj as we watch the original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" together on Sunday, Oct. 30, as part of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. Ginger appeared on season seven of "Drag Race" along with seasons two and six of "All Stars." She is currently on tour as Winifred in a "Hocus Pocus"-themed Halloween show, which comes off her cameo as the drag-ified red-haired Sanderson in the movie's newly released sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2."
Avril Lavigne Gets a Choppy Haircut From Yungblud
Avril Lavigne's bright-orange highlights are no more. In a TikTok video teasing their new "I'm a Mess" collab on Oct. 25, Lavigne let English singer Yungblud take a pair of scissors to her hair, snipping away handfuls of her apricot-blond style with a laugh. "Are you ready? Are you nervous? Oh my god. Are you ready?" Yungblud asks as he holds up a pair of shears next to Lavigne's head. "No," the "Complicated" singer says, holding as still as possible in the hopes that the finished hairdo won't be too surreal.
Watch Julia Fox Turn a Beach Towel Into a Cutout Minidress
In Julia Fox's latest fashion experiment, the 32-year-old model managed to transform a blue Hawaii-print beach towel with hibiscus flowers into a minidress. Fox posted the DIY to her TikTok and Instagram pages, dubbing the makeshift creation "end of the world fashion." In the video, she expertly showed fans how to create a hole for the head and for the legs, folding up the excess fabric and pinning it at the back after stepping into the "dress."
2 Other Couples Almost Got Engaged on "Love Is Blind" Season 3
Turns out, the final five couples on "Love Is Blind" season three weren't the only ones who found love in the pods. So far this season, viewers have only gotten to know Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux (and briefly Andrew Liu) as the show chronicles their love journeys. But what about the couples we didn't get to see on camera?
The Disturbing Symbolism Behind Aemond's Sapphire Eye on "HOTD"
Among all the major plot points in the "House of the Dragon" season one finale was a surprising reveal from Aemond Targaryen: his new artificial sapphire eye. At first glance, his new eye seems to evoke some of the most famous and terrifying "Game of Thrones" baddies — but is that intentional, or just pure coincidence?
Metallic Fashion Is Taking Over TikTok — Here's How to Style the Fall Trend
The '80s called — and it seems the loud, flashy, and downright robotic-like styles of fashion's grooviest decade have been brought back to life with the help of TikTok. It's true: metallic clothing has made its long-awaited return to mainstream fashion, with major labels and supermodels alike all infusing their own twist into the shimmery style fad. Whether you're hoping to experiment with the trend this season or you lived it in real time and are already digging through your closet to revive those storied pieces, there are so many fun ways to play around with the metallic aesthetic this fall.
Sarah Hyland Wears 4 Printed Thongkinis on Honeymoon With Wells Adams
After her wedding to Wells Adams in late August sporting six different bridal looks, Sarah Hyland packed an equally bountiful set of bikinis for her honeymoon in the Maldives. The 31-year-old "Modern Family" actress has been posting from her Patina resort ever since Oct. 6, when she showed off a white knotted bandeau set, styled with a brushstroke sarong skirt, Dior sunglasses, oversize gold hoops, and plenty of layered jewelry — including her engagement ring and new wedding band. She got more playful with her ensembles on Oct. 22, when Hyland debuted both a brown ombré thongkini and a zebra-print triangle top with beads at the center. She accessorized the latter look with a woven sun hat, taupe sunglasses, a belly chain, and pearls. This Instagram sparked plenty of comments from her followers. "That's my WIFE!!!! 🤤🤤🤤," Adams wrote, whereas Paris Hilton dropped a "😍" emoji, and ceremony officiator Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, called Hyland a "queen."
