Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff for funeral of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28 in observance of the funeral service honoring fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai.
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
Nevada voters to decide future of ranked-choice voting, open primaries
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Nevada voters will get to weigh in on ranked-choice voting and open primaries when they cast their ballot for the midterm election. If question 3 is approved, all voters including non-partisans would participate in an open primary. Right now, you can only vote for candidates within your affiliated party.
Unemployment rates in Nevada remain steady through summer months
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new September economic report released Tuesday saw Nevada's unemployment rate remain steady for the third straight month. According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in September 2022, unchanged from July and August.
Study finds elevated levels of arsenic and other metals in Nevada private wells
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A recent study shows that some drinking water sources in Nevada are contaminated with arsenic and other heavy metals. Private wells are the primary source of drinking water in rural Nevada, serving 182,000 people and some of the tested private wells in Nevada are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state or health-based guidelines, a new study published in "Science of The Total Environment" shows. Consuming water contaminated by metals such as arsenic can cause adverse health effects.
Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known
As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
Nevada police issue warning for edibles resembling Halloween candy
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police issuing a stern warning to parents after troopers seized marijuana edibles resembling common Halloween candy. Police said candy with controlled substances aren't easily identifiable or discernable at first glance. Parents are encouraged to take the time to inspect...
Human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the man-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Monday, Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
New gondola connects two ski areas near Lake Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Palisades Tahoe just installed a new gondola that connects the ski area to Alpine Meadows. It’s expected to be up and running by mid-December. 96 cabins can carry eight snowboarders, skiers or sightseers from the two locations in 16 minutes.
