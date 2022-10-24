Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenMontclair, NJ
New York City Ranked US 2nd Rattiest City in 2022 Heres Who Placed FirstJournalismNew York City, NY
Pinstripe Gunman Wanted for Robbery in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
‘If you move, I’ll shoot’: 3 suspects allegedly rob man in the Bronx
BRONX (PIX11) — Three suspects hopped out of a car and threatened a man with a gun before robbing him in the Bronx last month, police said Wednesday. The incident unfolded on East Burnside Avenue on Sept. 3 at around 9:30 a.m. The 34-year-old man was walking in the area when two women and a […]
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
Woman shot in neck on Brooklyn street dies of her injuries: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman shot on an East New York street earlier this month has succumbed to her wounds, officials said early Tuesday. Danielle Parker, 29, was struck in the neck when shots rang out on Dumont Avenue near Vermont Street around 8:05 p.m. Oct. 16, according to authorities. First responders […]
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Seen Him? Police, FBI Looking To Locate Goshen Man Wanted For Rape Of Minor
The New York State Police and the FBI are asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly raped a minor in the Hudson Valley. Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, is wanted on an extraditable warrant for raping a female child in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
NBC New York
Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting
A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
Bronx subway attack suspect says victim ‘said something to me inappropriate first,’ court documents show
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The man accused of punching a subway rider in the head and knocking him onto the tracks claimed he was defending himself, court papers show. Deshaun Smith, 21, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, and harassment during his arraignment Monday night. He allegedly attacked a man in […]
NYC family outraged after homicide death of matriarch, 95, in fight with 84-year-old fellow nursing home resident
She survived World War II in Italy, ovarian cancer and two bouts of COVID, but at age 95, it was a fight with another old woman at a Staten Island nursing home that ended Noemi Noto’s life. And six months after she fell during the clash, hit her head on the floor and died days later, Noto’s death has been ruled a homicide, with investigators trying to determine if charges will be brought ...
Man killed after being dragged by subway train at Columbus Circle in Manhattan
A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in Manhattan on Monday.
Off-Duty Town Of Wallkill Police Officer Robbed At Gunpoint
An off-duty Hudson Valley cop was mugged at gunpoint with the thieves making off with his police badge and his wallet. The incident took place in the Bronx around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Givan Avenue and Merrit Road, said the NYPD. According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old and...
fox5ny.com
15-year-old punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was punched in the face and robbed while waiting for a subway train in Manhattan. According to authorities, at around 3:30 p.m. on October 6, the victim was standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station on the Upper West Side when the suspect approached him and punched him in the face.
14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man she says beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park
The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street
A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old woman was forced to perform a sexual act by a known gang member in Brooklyn. Now, police say that man is in custody. The NYPD said on Saturday, the man pointed a loaded gun at the woman and forced her into doing his bidding. Known to the woman, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant. 60th Precinct officers moved in and made an arrest after searching the nearby area. The gun used in the sexual assault was also recovered. Detectives did not release the name of the suspect at this time. The condition The post Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Protesters rally for UWS nurse accused of murdering husband
NEW YORK -- There was a rally held Monday for an Upper West Side nurse accused of murdering her husband. Protesters called on the Manhattan district attorney to drop the charges, arguing the woman is a domestic violence survivor and was only defending herself.Supporters rallied in Foley Square, demanding DA Alvin Bragg drop all charges against 46-year-old Tracy McCarter."She is very distraught. Like, she's not allowed to come here today to advocate for herself," son Justin McCarter told CBS2's Alice Gainer.The group delivered a petition with over 20,000 signatures.READ MORE: Domestic violence town hall sheds light on resources for South Asian...
Comments / 0