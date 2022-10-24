While people across St. Petersburg are struggling to secure affordable housing, one segment of the population is particularly vulnerable to soaring rents – seniors. According to census data, 19.3% of the city’s roughly 270,000 residents are aged 65 and over. A study conducted by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston earlier this year states that one in four elderly adults rely on Social Security benefits that cover about 68% of living expenses. Meaning many can’t afford necessities or keep pace with sharp price increases.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO