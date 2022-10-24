Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
Bay News 9
New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
businessobserverfl.com
Home furnishings retailer to open first Florida location in Sarasota
Florida's first Homesense store is expected to open in Sarasota — just in time for Black Friday shopping. The home furnishings retailer is opening a location in the University Town Center in Sarasota on Nov. 10 occupying a 30,000-square-foot store in the West District at UTC. Homesense is one of the brands under the TJX Companies, which also includes TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls.
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
stpetecatalyst.com
Advanced manufacturing institute opens in St. Pete
The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, the nation’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence manufacturing innovation institute, has opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is a perfect fit for us, with the state’s focus on the manufacturing industry and the city’s emphasis on specialized manufacturing, much...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
stpetecatalyst.com
City’s seniors benefit from ARPA housing allocation
While people across St. Petersburg are struggling to secure affordable housing, one segment of the population is particularly vulnerable to soaring rents – seniors. According to census data, 19.3% of the city’s roughly 270,000 residents are aged 65 and over. A study conducted by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston earlier this year states that one in four elderly adults rely on Social Security benefits that cover about 68% of living expenses. Meaning many can’t afford necessities or keep pace with sharp price increases.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 5,000 homes will be built on property in Eastern Sarasota County, after the project was approved this week by the Sarasota County Commission. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will sit on more than 4,100 acres east of I-75 between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. “It’s...
Bay News 9
Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
Noisy planes expected in neighborhoods during runway repairs at PIE
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the next several weeks, people living in parts of Pinellas County might notice a lot more airplane noise. That’s because St. Pete Clearwater International is undergoing a facelift on its main runway and the shift to the backup runway might give some folks a temporary headache.
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
Customers furious after Hudson marine construction company moves to liquidate
"I feel foolish," one customer said. "I don't know how this happened."
businessobserverfl.com
A decade in the making, region’s first bus rapid transit line debuts
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s new SunRunner route served more than 10,000 riders in its first four days of operation. Key takeaway: The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority's $44 million SunRunner bus rapid transit route debuted on Friday, Oct. 21, and 10,000 people used it over the next few days. Core...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County sets debris deadlines
Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
fox13news.com
Judge affirms decision to invalidate proposed Hillsborough transportation tax referendum on ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County judge has affirmed her decision to invalidate the proposed transportation tax referendum on November's ballot. It further throws the county's plans into question as it waits for another court ruling, just weeks from the final vote. "The stay will be lifted. That means the...
businessobserverfl.com
Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut
A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Oct 25, 2022
"I found myself obsessing over the leftovers in my fridge at home. They did not make it to the morning after." - Kevin Allen. SRQ Magazine Contributing Writer. El Melvin sets the bar for elevated Tex-Mex cuisine in Sarasota, and it’s a high one. The three-year-old downtown hotspot has...
villages-news.com
Village of Pinellas resident gets her first hole-in-one
Kathryn DeLeonardis of the Village of Pinellas got her first hole-in-one on Sunday, Oct. 23 on Hole #4 at Mangrove Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
Comments / 1