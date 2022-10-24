ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community

An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Home furnishings retailer to open first Florida location in Sarasota

Florida's first Homesense store is expected to open in Sarasota — just in time for Black Friday shopping. The home furnishings retailer is opening a location in the University Town Center in Sarasota on Nov. 10 occupying a 30,000-square-foot store in the West District at UTC. Homesense is one of the brands under the TJX Companies, which also includes TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center

The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Advanced manufacturing institute opens in St. Pete

The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, the nation’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence manufacturing innovation institute, has opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is a perfect fit for us, with the state’s focus on the manufacturing industry and the city’s emphasis on specialized manufacturing, much...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL

A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City’s seniors benefit from ARPA housing allocation

While people across St. Petersburg are struggling to secure affordable housing, one segment of the population is particularly vulnerable to soaring rents – seniors. According to census data, 19.3% of the city’s roughly 270,000 residents are aged 65 and over. A study conducted by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston earlier this year states that one in four elderly adults rely on Social Security benefits that cover about 68% of living expenses. Meaning many can’t afford necessities or keep pace with sharp price increases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

A decade in the making, region’s first bus rapid transit line debuts

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s new SunRunner route served more than 10,000 riders in its first four days of operation. Key takeaway: The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority's $44 million SunRunner bus rapid transit route debuted on Friday, Oct. 21, and 10,000 people used it over the next few days. Core...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut

A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Oct 25, 2022

"I found myself obsessing over the leftovers in my fridge at home. They did not make it to the morning after." - Kevin Allen. SRQ Magazine Contributing Writer. El Melvin sets the bar for elevated Tex-Mex cuisine in Sarasota, and it’s a high one. The three-year-old downtown hotspot has...
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss

A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy