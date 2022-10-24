Read full article on original website
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Predator-Ranked Apex Legends Players Caught Boosting
A set of Apex Legends players at the top of the game's ranking system have been caught boosting and teaming in Ranked to rake in Ranked Points and leaderboard position. Although banned according to Apex Legends' Ranked rules, boosting and teaming are both fairly difficult to detect as they don't require the use of external software, and often don't require much in the way of interacting with other players who could report them in progress. Boosters and teamers will queue for the same matches and farm kills using Mobile Respawn Beacons, which are otherwise legitimate items, so automated detection systems frequently fall short.
Will Winter Express LTM Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
It appears a Respawn Entertainment developer has dropped a not-so-subtle hint regarding the possible return of the Winter Express limited-time mode (LTM) in Apex Legends Season 15. Winter Express is Apex Legends' go-to LTM for the holiday season, inviting players to board and capture the World’s Edge train decked out...
Will Legendaries Work in Dragonflight Pre-Patch?
The question of whether or not Legendaries will work in the Dragonflight pre-patch for World of Warcraft is answered.
New Ghost Dog Pokémon Revealed for Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a brand new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Greavard.
Riot Forge Delays Two League of Legends Spinoff Games
Riot Forge is delaying its two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu. Riot Forge, a publishing label for third-party games created in the League of Legends universe, most recently released Ruined King: A League of Legends story, which will also be getting next-gen upgrades in 2023. During Ruined King's...
How to Check Your SBMM in Apex Legends
Wondering how to check your skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, Apex Legends does indeed use SBMM to try and pair players up of a similar skill in lobbies. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering if there's a way to ensure that the system is putting them in the right lobbies as it should.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
Sleeper Cold War Gun Dominates in Warzone
With the end fast approaching for the original Warzone, many players have been taking a look at some often-forgotten guns available to use before the arrival of Warzone 2. While not every gun will be able to compete with the more meta-friendly weapons players have been using in Warzone, there are a few worth checking out. While the weapon does not boast a huge pick rate, the RPD was originally one of the top guns players would choose before the arrival of the meta-dominant Vanguard weapons. For players looking to try the RPD but don't know what loadout to take, we've got you covered.
How to Download Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Demo
Players can download Resident Evil Village Gold edition through their consoles store and through Steam on PC.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 has been free-to-play for gamers for almost a month. After settling into the game many active players already got their preferred heroes but others who like to try out different roles might be curious to see who is the best. One under appreciate role in any game is the healer or the support hero as they are known in Overwatch 2. Here is a tier list for the best support heroes as of Oct. 2022 in Overwatch 2.
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
PlayStation Plus November Free Games Leaked Again
The upcoming PlayStation Plus free game offerings have been leaked once again, this time for November 2022.
Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Tracer Edition is Gold Medal-Worthy
DBLTAP's review of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Tracer Edition.
Forgotten Warzone AR Returns in YouTuber Showcase
With Warzone 2's release being just a few weeks away, many players have taken a look away from the meta-friendly guns to see what other weapons have to offer. Although most players typically find one or two good weapons and stick with them, other players have begun to branch out in search of different weapons. Although there are powerful weapons that can score players' kills and even win matches, these are usually left forgotten in favor of more meta-friendly guns.
Disco Elysium Creator Sues Studio ZA/UM
Robert Kurvitz, who wrote the novel on which Disco Elysium is based, has sued Studio ZA/UM.
Conscript Playable Platforms Explained
Information about what platforms the indie-game Conscript will be available on.
