Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Joseph talks on physicality and mentality of Nebraska Football team
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph reflected on Thursday’s practice. “We went in the stadium today,” Joseph said. “We will go inside tomorrow. We wanted to go in the stadium so we could get a feel for it and so the quarterbacks get to throw in the stadium because the wind in Nebraska can be a little tricky at times. We took them out there today. It was a good practice though. It was detailed. We were on point with things, and I feel good about where they are at right now.”
1011now.com
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball upset by Wisconsin on the road
The Nebraska volleyball team’s 11-match win streak came to an end after a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 loss at No. 5 Wisconsin on Wednesday night in front of 7,229 at the UW Field House. The top-ranked Huskers (18-2, 10-1 Big Ten) fell for the first time since Sept. 13. Bekka...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
1011now.com
Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and members of the Nebraska Football Team met with the media on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming game about Illinois. The Huskers will be without Henrich for the season as Nebraska looks to slow down a red-hot Illinois team that enters the week ranked 17th in the country.
Nebraska Quarterback Makes His Thoughts On Mickey Joseph Clear
Following the dismissal of former head coach Scott Frost earlier this season, several big names were floated as the next lead man for the Nebraska football program. But after four games in the post-Frost era, it appears interim head coach Mickey Joseph is an increasingly popular option. During his press...
Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit
Mickey Joseph made a mistake in responding to a reporter's question about a recent commit to the program.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1011now.com
H.S. Volleyball scores and highlights (Tues, Oct. 25)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - NSAA volleyball District & Subdistrict highlights and scores from Tuesday, Oct. 25. Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0) Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0) Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0) BDS def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0) Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast,...
thereader.com
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
1011now.com
Preventing RSV in Lincoln
As wildfires burned through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, many volunteered to help keep them at bay. Lincoln and parts of southern and eastern Nebraska were hammered by an October snowstorm 25 years ago.
Three principals in Nebraska and Iowa honored by Lozier Foundation
The list includes Janine Crain from Edison Elementary in Council Bluffs, Ron Oltman of Bellevue's Birchcrest Elementary and Melitta Wilson at Minne Lusa in OPS.
1011now.com
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based Spreetail announced a number of layoffs on Thursday. The e-commerce company, who according to its website is “a full-service ecommerce accelerator” did not comment on the total number of layoffs. In a message sent out by Global CEO Brett Thome, the company is...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest
Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are a view events you can check out this weekend, in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre Presents The Adding Machine. What does a life amount to? This classic example of American Expressionist drama follows the accounts...
1011now.com
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts across Nebraska and five other states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Lancaster County on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
