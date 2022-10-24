EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Book Club, a single-camera comedy from Me, Myself and I duo Dan Kopelman and Susanna Wolff, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Written by Kopelman and Wolff, Book Club is about a group of dispirited women who form a book club and promptly discover that they are stronger together — especially because their first reading selection is a spell book that gives them witch powers . Unfortunately, the powers are all the last ones they would ever choose. Kopelman and Wolff executive produce with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment and Trilling for...

19 MINUTES AGO