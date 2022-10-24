Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Meghan Markle Talks 'Difficult' and 'Angry Black Woman' Labels With Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh
Meghan Markle, Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh are pushing back at the idea of the “angry Black woman.” On Tuesday’s episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, she spoke with the creator of Insecure and the Ziwe host about the stereotypical perception of Black women in media.
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
‘Book Club’ Comedy From Dan Kopelman, Susanna Wolff, Kapital & TrillTV In Works At CBS
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Book Club, a single-camera comedy from Me, Myself and I duo Dan Kopelman and Susanna Wolff, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Written by Kopelman and Wolff, Book Club is about a group of dispirited women who form a book club and promptly discover that they are stronger together — especially because their first reading selection is a spell book that gives them witch powers . Unfortunately, the powers are all the last ones they would ever choose. Kopelman and Wolff executive produce with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment and Trilling for...
‘Horrorscope’: ‘Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater Latest To Join Horror Pic From Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope, which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, in their feature debut. The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré. Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
New York Times Releases Fuller Story on Rescue Death of Famous Japanese Artist
Since the Japanese Coast Guard found Yu-Gi-Oh! creator and Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi dead off the coast of Japan on July 6 at age 60, his death two days before remained a mystery until a few weeks after. In an effort to tell a fuller story of how Takahashi helped save the lives of a drowning 12-year-old girl and man near Mermaid’s Grotto, a diving and snorkeling resort in Okinawa, The New York Times on Friday spoke to witness Capt. Neda K. Othman of the U.S. Army and her husband as well as Japanese officials familiar with the matter. The...
