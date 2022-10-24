Read full article on original website
Bridgeport-based nonprofit awarded $4M grant to help formerly incarcerated reentering workforce
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Jim Himes were in Bridgeport today to highlight programs for those looking to get back into the workforce after prison.
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
Show Your Support for Veterans
November is a great time to reflect on supporting our country’s veterans. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of military veterans across the U.S. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
