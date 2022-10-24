EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope, which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, in their feature debut. The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré. Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in...

