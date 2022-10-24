Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Changes come in ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ second season
There is a massive change in setting for the second season of the Disney+ series “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” When new episodes begin starting Oct. 26 on the streaming service, the action moves from the secluded island where all of the mysteries in season one unfolded. Season two...
‘Horrorscope’: ‘Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater Latest To Join Horror Pic From Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope, which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, in their feature debut. The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré. Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in...
‘Good Nurse’ star Jessica Chastain felt pressure of real role
The primary concern when an actor takes on a part based on a real person is that their performance shows great respect and reflects as much truth as possible in regards to the subject they are playing. Jessica Chastain faced just such a task when taking on the role of Amy Loughren in the new Netflix feature film “The Good Nurse.”
