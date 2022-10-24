Read full article on original website
Ye back on Twitter after Musk takeover
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter just two weeks after he was banned and a day after Elon Musk took over the social media company. Twitter suspended the rapper’s account earlier this month for violating the platform’s policies after his anti-semitic tweet that he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Gap dropping Yeezy products
The clothing retailer Gap is dropping products from its partnership with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, following a series of antisemitic comments he has made. Gap said in a statement on Tuesday that it ended the partnership with Ye last month and is taking “immediate steps” to remove Yeezy Gap products from stores. It said Ye’s recent remarks further underscore why the company ended the partnership.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Changes come in ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ second season
There is a massive change in setting for the second season of the Disney+ series “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” When new episodes begin starting Oct. 26 on the streaming service, the action moves from the secluded island where all of the mysteries in season one unfolded. Season two...
The LOX Are “In The Process” Of Getting Publishing Back From Diddy
During a conversation with Joe Budden on Amazon Live’s AMP on Thursday (Oct. 27), Jadakiss expressed that The LOX is working closely with Diddy to get their publishing back. Kiss also discussed his desire to go independent after he satisfies his Def Jam contract. “I’ll probably do a partnership, somewhat independent, signed to myself,” the rapper said. “Put out music and put my artists out freely.” Jada then revealed that he plans to sell his portion immediately once the deal is done. “We just in the process of getting our catalog back from Puff, so I’m selling that immediately after the ink is...
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana! Video Weird ...
The Comedy Store is rumored to be haunted. So we went ghost hunting with the pros
Join resident 'Ghost Adventures' aficionado Lorraine Ali for an investigation of the famed venue's spectral vibes with 'magnet for energies' Zak Bagans.
Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the company’s stock on Friday, and the shares will be delisted on Nov. 8, according to a filing with securities regulators. On Thursday, Musk ousted three top Twitter executives, according to two people familiar with the deal. A shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company — and shared few concrete plans for how he will run it. That has left Twitter’s users, advertisers and employees to parse his every move in an effort to guess where he might take the company. Many are looking to see if he will welcome back a number of influential conservative figures banned for violating Twitter’s rules — speculation that is only heightened by upcoming elections in Brazil, the U.S. and elsewhere.
