wmar2news

Baltimore County Department of Aging - Power of Age 2022

There are almost 200,000 adults over 60 living in Baltimore County, and the Baltimore County Department of Aging is dedicated to helping those seniors live well. The Power of Age Expo celebrates 35 years on Thursday, October 27 from 9am-6pm at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. The expo offers the latest in information, resources, products and services. In addition, attendees can spend time in the entertainment tent, get vaccinated, and even sign up for speed dating!
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
CBS Baltimore

5 ways to celebrate Halloween weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Ghostly Greetings! Baltimore knows how to get spooky, so here are some local Halloween attractions you and your family can enjoy to have a fang-tastic weekend.The Maryland Zoo hosts its 39th annual ZooBOOO! this Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  During this event, kids can wear costumes, collect candy, and visit their favorite animals. There will also be games, prizes, contests, and live entertainment for all. The event is free with zoo membership or admission.  The Pumpkin Patch Express at the B&O Railroad Museum invites families to join them for some fall fun, Friday, Oct. 28 ...
wmar2news

DC celebrates the 35th annual high heel race

An annual high heel race in our nation's capital took things to a "higher" level on Tuesday. Thousands of participants dressed up and raced in high heels for the 35th running of the race held in Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted the event to acknowledge the city's LGBTQ community.
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
weaa.org

Baltimore Street Renamed Elijah Cummings Way

(Baltimore, MD) -- There is a new name for a portion of Lyndhurst Street in west Baltimore. The community turned out over the weekend for a renaming ceremony changing the name of the street to Elijah Cummings Way in honor of the late U.S. Congressman. A number of city, state...
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore’s first city administrator leaves for Virginia

The mayor says Chris Shorter did much during his brief tenure. Others have questioned his accomplishments while the budget for the office he ran ballooned. Less than halfway through his four-year contract, Baltimore’s first City Administrator, Christopher J. Shorter, has jumped ship to greener pastures. As county executive of...
wmar2news

I said "BRR"...

Freeze Watches go into effect for Cecil, Harford, and north-central Baltimore county early Friday morning (2 AM - 8 AM). Freeze Watches go into effect for these areas because the growing season is still ongoing across our northeastern communities. If winds decrease later tonight, the atmosphere may decouple (air at...
foxbaltimore.com

What to expect on the ballot this election, Question E

Keep it local for the purpose of oversight, for the purpose of accountability, for the purpose of affordability,. These remarks were made by long-time Baltimore resident and pastor, P.M. Smith. Pastor Smith urges the public to vote yes on Question E, which will be appearing on the ballot this election....
