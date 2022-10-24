Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”

RANDALLSTOWN, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO