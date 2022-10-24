It was not exactly how Brandon Hagel wanted to start his tenure with the Tampa Bay Lighting. After struggling to gel with his new teammates after being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks, he has started the 2022-23 season playing and producing in the same manner he did before being traded. That increase in production was clearly on display on Oct. 26 when he scored the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO