The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Couturier, Bellows, Atkinson, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers entered the season with the low expectations, to put it lightly. They might not have the flashy offensive firepower of teams considered playoff favorites and Stanley Cup contenders, but they own a 5-2-0 record two weeks into the season with regulation victories over the defending Eastern Conference champions and the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners. Goaltender Carter Hart posted another glowing effort on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, bringing his season save percentage (SV%) to .947.
The Hockey Writers
7 Observations from the Maple Leafs First 7 Games
The Toronto Maple Leafs have played seven games in the regular season. They suit up for game eight against the San Jose Sharks tonight. After seven games played, what are seven observations about the team’s play thus far during the season?. What do we know about the team now...
The Hockey Writers
Can the Flyers’ Carter Hart Maintain His Hot Start to the Season?
While the city of Philadelphia’s been greasing telephone poles in preparation for the Phillies’ Fall Classic appearance, the Flyers’ pleasantly surprising 4-2-0 start to the season has flown under the radar. Though it’s still rather unlikely the city has to worry about their telephone poles for a Flyers’ Stanley Cup run this spring, Carter Hart may single-handedly keep them in the wild-card conversation if he continues to play at the level he’s been playing at between the pipes thus far.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 7-Game Losing Streak the Result of Poor 3rd Periods
The Vancouver Canucks are winless in seven games, with a major reason being their play in the third period. So far, they have been outscored 15-2 in the third period and have only outshot their opponent twice in the final frame. Something needs to change, and quick. Otherwise, they could be heading for a historically poor season.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Carey Terrance Named Player to Watch
You’ve made it through another long week. Welcome back to Erie Otters Weekly. This is our weekly look inside the Otters’ locker room with a look back at past games, a look ahead to upcoming games and a story of note. This week, one Otter was recognized by...
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Milestones Tracker
Every year NHL players lace up their skates and strap on the pads to play for the most prestigious trophy in professional sports, the Stanley Cup. On top of pursuing the Holy Grail of hockey, players chase down records set by players from generations gone by, with hopes of seeing their name etched in the books next to Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Defense Struggling Under Lambert’s Aggressive Style
The New York Islanders are struggling on defense to start the 2022-23 season. They’ve allowed 18 goals in six games and 12 in their last three, all losses. The Islanders also look like a different team, allowing more scoring chances against and effective shots on net. Under former head...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: Trades, NHL Watch List, & CHL Top 10
While the Windsor Spitfires are busy winning games, the club is also busy off the ice. After another successful weekend, management made a pair of trades while getting pro and national recognition. The Spitfires went into last weekend without a regulation loss on the season. It’s been an upbeat start,...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs 4-3 OT Loss to the Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs proved what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas. Just 26 seconds into the game against the San Jose Sharks and Toronto was down a goal. This was not the kind of start Sheldon Keefe was looking for after mixing up the lines and trying to spark this less-than-impressive-looking team. While they fought back, the Buds handed the lowest-scoring team in the NHL their first win on home ice this season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ McLeod Showing Off His Scoring Touch in Second Season
When you watch Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod on the ice, the biggest thing that sticks out to you is his effortless skating stride. His top-end speed, edge work, and agility rank up there with some of the best on the team. Raise your hand if you’ve ever mistaken him for Connor McDavid because, with the way he jets around the ice, I know I have.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Seeing Early Rewards of Burakovsky & Bjorkstrand Additions
Seven games into the regular season, the Seattle Kraken are already seeing the benefit of adding two impact wingers. In adding both Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the offseason, they have addressed a major concern from 2021-22. On and off the scoresheet, both wingers have been making a major...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks- 10/27/22
After capturing their first home win of the season thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, the Seattle Kraken (3-3-2) welcome the Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2) looking for their first-ever regular-season win against their divisional foes. As for Vancouver, they enter Thursday night’s game looking for their first win of the season. Here are some trends to watch as these Cascadia rivals face-off for the first time this season.
The Hockey Writers
Goaltending & Defensive Struggles Plague Coyotes Early
In this season’s first-ever new, revamped edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes kicked off their 2022-23 campaign with a six-game east coast road trip. With a new look roster, the Coyotes kicked off year two of their current rebuild. In the team’s first week of the regular season, the club hit the road for matchups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and Ottawa Senators.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Brandon Hagel Finally Hitting His Stride
It was not exactly how Brandon Hagel wanted to start his tenure with the Tampa Bay Lighting. After struggling to gel with his new teammates after being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks, he has started the 2022-23 season playing and producing in the same manner he did before being traded. That increase in production was clearly on display on Oct. 26 when he scored the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Get Closer Look At Deadline Trade Options vs. Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers will take on a red-hot Chicago Blackhawks team whose GM has already said the rebuild plan in Chicago doesn’t change, regardless of how much the team wins or loses. In other words, the Blackhawks could win 10 in a row (they’ve already won four) and general manager Kyle Davidson still intends to shop players like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews at the NHL Trade Deadline, assuming either is willing to move on.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sabres’ Hot Start
In a season already wrought with expectations, the Buffalo Sabres have gotten off on the right foot and sit at 4-2-0 through their first six games. Obviously, it’s still very early and some players are still trying to shift out of first gear and find their bearings, but it’s been an encouraging start so far.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Immaturity on Display Early in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets are roughly a 10th of the way through the 2022-23 season, so it’s time to have a quick look at how things are going. If I were to describe it in a phrase, the words “not great” would probably suffice. However, there are a few things that we could dig into to break down exactly why things are “not great.”
