Frightened Rabbit and TeenCanteen side-project Poster Paints: “The cuts that are about to be made to the arts are quite worrying”

By Andrew Trendell
NME
 5 days ago
NME

Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME

Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”

Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
NME

Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ live with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in London

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London tonight (October 26). The singer joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her track, ‘Exile’ on stage at OVO Arena Wembley. The song is from her album ‘Folklore’ which features both Dessner and Vernon. Watch footage from the performance below.
NME

Johnny Marr Award set to support rising musical talent in Salford

A new funding award named in honour of Johnny Marr is set to support the next generation of young musicians in Salford. Launched in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust, the Johnny Marr Award will be presented to a Salford musician aged under 25 to help further their budding career.
NME

Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time

BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below. The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.
NME

Adele wants to study English Literature following her Las Vegas residency

Adele has said that she wants to study for an English Literature degree following her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The singer is set to play a lengthy run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between this November and March 2023. It comes after the original dates were postponed at the last minute back in January.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Inside Slipknot’s plan for “world domination” with Knotfest Australia 2023: “We’re here to burn down your brainwashed philosophy”

It’s been six years since Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan first teased that Knotfest – Slipknot’s destination festival that’s part live metal sacrament, part “dark carnival experience” – would be making the trek to Australia. But he’s finally making good on his promise: next March, Knotfest will make landfall Down Under with not one but three editions, hitting Melbourne on Friday March 24, Sydney on Saturday and Brisbane on Sunday.
The Guardian

Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy

Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
The Guardian

On my radar: Derek Owusu’s cultural highlights

Born in London in 1988, Derek Owusu is a poet, writer and one of the founding members of the Black Writers’ Guild. Between 2017 and 2019, he co-hosted literature podcast Mostly Lit and edited the anthology Safe: On Black British Men Reclaiming Space. In 2019, he published his debut novel, That Reminds Me, on Stormzy’s #Merky publishing imprint. The book won the 2020 Desmond Elliott prize, with judges describing it as a “transcendent work of literature”. His second novel, Losing the Plot, is published by Canongate on Thursday.
NME

Rihanna confirms new single ‘Lift Me Up’ arriving this week

Rihanna has shared confirmation that her new song, ‘Lift Me Up’, will be arriving on Friday. The singer posted a 14-second clip on her social media accounts, revealing a capital “R” – stylised in the same font as the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers and promo art – between her name and the song title.
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (October 29)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Becky G & Latin Grammys Join Forces Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Becky G and the Latin Grammys are teaming up to encourage Americans to make sure they are registered to vote. The Mexican-American pop singer, who’s also co-chair of When We All Vote, will gift one lucky fan the opportunity to fly to Las Vegas for a meet-and-greet and tickets for two to the Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17....
NME

Halsey teases new ‘Room 93’-related project with cryptic post

Halsey has teased a ‘Room 93’-related new project on social media – check out the post below. ‘Room 93’, the singer’s debut EP, arrived back in 2014 ahead of her first studio record ‘Badlands’ the following year. Taking to Instagram Stories last night...
NME

ONEUS’ label announces Ravn is “voluntarily” leaving the group

RBW Entertainment has announced the “voluntary” departure of Ravn from ONEUS. The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official fan café forum “with heavy hearts” earlier today (October 27) to announce Ravn’s withdrawal from ONEUS, according to translations from Soompi. Earlier...
NME

Dylan – ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ EP review: a superstar is born

Dylan doesn’t write love songs, exactly. The artist, born Natasha Woods, sings of preludes and endings, teasing different lanes of romance: from the dizzying high of a first date to the many small infinities of heartbreak. The 23-year-old sharply juxtaposes youthful innocence – gasping in awe at a new love’s potential – with a sharp wit that suggests that anyone who does her wrong is ripe for a takedown: “Messing with my head for pleasure / You ain’t tall enough to act like that,” she affirmed on her straight-talking breakout hit, ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’. Clearly, she has a gift for line delivery that grants her takedowns a brilliantly spiteful glow.
NME

‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will later add Deadpool, Venom and more

Developer Firaxis has announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will later add Deadpool, Venom and more to the game. In a new blog post shared on 2K‘s website, it was revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be getting a season pass which will include access to additional Marvel characters.

