Frightened Rabbit and TeenCanteen side-project Poster Paints: “The cuts that are about to be made to the arts are quite worrying”

Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson responds to rumour Bon Scott wrote ‘Back In Black’ lyrics before death
AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson has responded to the rumour that Bon Scott wrote lyrics for the ‘Back In Black’ LP before his death. Scott fronted the legendary Australian hard rock band from 1974 until his death in 1980, with Johnson then taking over from 1980 until 2016, and again from 2018 to the present day.
See BTS’ Jin perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay live for the first time in Buenos Aires
BTS‘ Jin has delivered the live debut of his just-released solo single ‘The Astronaut’, performing it alongside Coldplay at their concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina tonight (October 28). Last week, Big Hit Music published a statement on the K-pop boyband’s Weverse page to announce Jin’s appearance at...
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ live with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in London
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London tonight (October 26). The singer joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her track, ‘Exile’ on stage at OVO Arena Wembley. The song is from her album ‘Folklore’ which features both Dessner and Vernon. Watch footage from the performance below.
Johnny Marr Award set to support rising musical talent in Salford
A new funding award named in honour of Johnny Marr is set to support the next generation of young musicians in Salford. Launched in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust, the Johnny Marr Award will be presented to a Salford musician aged under 25 to help further their budding career.
Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time
BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below. The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.
Adele wants to study English Literature following her Las Vegas residency
Adele has said that she wants to study for an English Literature degree following her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The singer is set to play a lengthy run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between this November and March 2023. It comes after the original dates were postponed at the last minute back in January.
Inside Slipknot’s plan for “world domination” with Knotfest Australia 2023: “We’re here to burn down your brainwashed philosophy”
It’s been six years since Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan first teased that Knotfest – Slipknot’s destination festival that’s part live metal sacrament, part “dark carnival experience” – would be making the trek to Australia. But he’s finally making good on his promise: next March, Knotfest will make landfall Down Under with not one but three editions, hitting Melbourne on Friday March 24, Sydney on Saturday and Brisbane on Sunday.
Stephen Colbert pokes fun at Liz Truss: “That’s not a term in office, that’s a juice cleanse”
US talks show host Stephen Colbert poked fun at former Prime Minister Liz Truss during his opening monologue on The Late Show. Truss lasted 44 days as leader of the Conservative party – the shortest ever stint for a UK Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak was officially named her successor on Tuesday (October 25) after meeting with King Charles III.
Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
On my radar: Derek Owusu’s cultural highlights
Born in London in 1988, Derek Owusu is a poet, writer and one of the founding members of the Black Writers’ Guild. Between 2017 and 2019, he co-hosted literature podcast Mostly Lit and edited the anthology Safe: On Black British Men Reclaiming Space. In 2019, he published his debut novel, That Reminds Me, on Stormzy’s #Merky publishing imprint. The book won the 2020 Desmond Elliott prize, with judges describing it as a “transcendent work of literature”. His second novel, Losing the Plot, is published by Canongate on Thursday.
Rihanna confirms new single ‘Lift Me Up’ arriving this week
Rihanna has shared confirmation that her new song, ‘Lift Me Up’, will be arriving on Friday. The singer posted a 14-second clip on her social media accounts, revealing a capital “R” – stylised in the same font as the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers and promo art – between her name and the song title.
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (October 29)
From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Becky G & Latin Grammys Join Forces Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Becky G and the Latin Grammys are teaming up to encourage Americans to make sure they are registered to vote. The Mexican-American pop singer, who’s also co-chair of When We All Vote, will gift one lucky fan the opportunity to fly to Las Vegas for a meet-and-greet and tickets for two to the Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17....
Halsey teases new ‘Room 93’-related project with cryptic post
Halsey has teased a ‘Room 93’-related new project on social media – check out the post below. ‘Room 93’, the singer’s debut EP, arrived back in 2014 ahead of her first studio record ‘Badlands’ the following year. Taking to Instagram Stories last night...
Adele says Taylor Swift is “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”
Adele has called Taylor Swift “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”. During a recent fan event called ‘Happy Hour With Adele’, the singer was asked whether she’d listened to Swift’s tenth studio album ‘Midnights’, which came out last Friday (October 21).
ONEUS’ label announces Ravn is “voluntarily” leaving the group
RBW Entertainment has announced the “voluntary” departure of Ravn from ONEUS. The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official fan café forum “with heavy hearts” earlier today (October 27) to announce Ravn’s withdrawal from ONEUS, according to translations from Soompi. Earlier...
Dylan – ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ EP review: a superstar is born
Dylan doesn’t write love songs, exactly. The artist, born Natasha Woods, sings of preludes and endings, teasing different lanes of romance: from the dizzying high of a first date to the many small infinities of heartbreak. The 23-year-old sharply juxtaposes youthful innocence – gasping in awe at a new love’s potential – with a sharp wit that suggests that anyone who does her wrong is ripe for a takedown: “Messing with my head for pleasure / You ain’t tall enough to act like that,” she affirmed on her straight-talking breakout hit, ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’. Clearly, she has a gift for line delivery that grants her takedowns a brilliantly spiteful glow.
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will later add Deadpool, Venom and more
Developer Firaxis has announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will later add Deadpool, Venom and more to the game. In a new blog post shared on 2K‘s website, it was revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be getting a season pass which will include access to additional Marvel characters.
