Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Couturier, Bellows, Atkinson, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers entered the season with the low expectations, to put it lightly. They might not have the flashy offensive firepower of teams considered playoff favorites and Stanley Cup contenders, but they own a 5-2-0 record two weeks into the season with regulation victories over the defending Eastern Conference champions and the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners. Goaltender Carter Hart posted another glowing effort on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, bringing his season save percentage (SV%) to .947.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Engvall & Holl at Risk for Losing Roster Spots
Things could be looking better for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they’ve had their ups and downs to start the 2022-23 season. After getting called out in the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens and a lifeless effort versus the Arizona Coyotes, the Maple Leafs still haven’t played to their fullest potential. There are multiple reasons for the team’s slow start, from poor defense to the depth scoring being inconsistent. However, two players that are supposed to be making contributions really haven’t done a whole lot.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Vancouver Canucks Trading Partners for Conor Garland
To say the Vancouver Canucks have started off the 2022-23 season poorly would be a major understatement. Coming into the year, there were many who believed they had the potential to be a playoff caliber team. While their blue line was expected to be a weak point, there was reason to believe their offense paired with Thatcher Demko in the pipes would be enough to make up for it. To this point, however, that has been far from the case.
The Hockey Writers
4 Observations From Senators’ First 6 Games
After losing their first two games of the season, the Ottawa Senators have turned it on offensively and are undefeated since returning to home ice on Oct. 18. They’ve had convincing wins over the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, and the Dallas Stars. Six games into the season, there are a few observations to make on the outlook of the 2022-23 season. Here are four that have stood out above the rest.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: Trades, NHL Watch List, & CHL Top 10
While the Windsor Spitfires are busy winning games, the club is also busy off the ice. After another successful weekend, management made a pair of trades while getting pro and national recognition. The Spitfires went into last weekend without a regulation loss on the season. It’s been an upbeat start,...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Option if Skinner Passes Campbell as Starter
The Edmonton Oilers have started to find their game. They’ve started to clean things up a bit defensively while showing that every forward line can be effective. The team is now 4-3-0 after beating two very good clubs, the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues, but it’s worth mentioning the play of Stuart Skinner so far.
fantasypros.com
Sam Montembeault to start Thursday versus Sabres
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault will start Thursday's game versus the Buffalo Sabres. (Marc Denis on Twitter) It's a rare night off for Jake Allen as Montembeault makes his third start of the season. He's been solid across his first two appearances, turning in a 2.48 GAA and .912 Sv%, but he's also the owner of a career 3.50 GAA and .892 Sv% across 65 regular-season contests. He'll take on a Sabres team that surprisingly ranks fourth in overall offense.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 7-Game Losing Streak the Result of Poor 3rd Periods
The Vancouver Canucks are winless in seven games, with a major reason being their play in the third period. So far, they have been outscored 15-2 in the third period and have only outshot their opponent twice in the final frame. Something needs to change, and quick. Otherwise, they could be heading for a historically poor season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Early 2022-23 Left Defence Trade Targets
The Edmonton Oilers’ biggest concern early in the 2022-23 season is their play in the defensive zone. It’s not that the forwards are losing coverage or not getting back on the rush, it’s that the defencemen are getting caught out of position and giving up high-danger scoring chances.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Carey Terrance Named Player to Watch
You’ve made it through another long week. Welcome back to Erie Otters Weekly. This is our weekly look inside the Otters’ locker room with a look back at past games, a look ahead to upcoming games and a story of note. This week, one Otter was recognized by...
The Hockey Writers
Price’s Impact on Canadiens Still Profound Despite Injury Absence
It’s going to take a medical miracle for Carey Price to suit up for another NHL game with the Montreal Canadiens. Despite the grim outlook with regards to his playing future, the star netminder has no plans to retire and while many on the outside ponder his legacy, his positive impact on the storied franchise he spent his entire career with continues off the ice even though his absence on the ice is being felt in a big way.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Defense Struggling Under Lambert’s Aggressive Style
The New York Islanders are struggling on defense to start the 2022-23 season. They’ve allowed 18 goals in six games and 12 in their last three, all losses. The Islanders also look like a different team, allowing more scoring chances against and effective shots on net. Under former head...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt
The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Begins a Bounce-Back Season
When the San Jose Sharks made a trade for Erik Karlsson, they paid a hefty price. In exchange for the former Ottawa Senators captain, they sent a package including Rudolfs Balcers, Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo, Josh Norris, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2019 second-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick. However, at the time, the Sharks were acquiring a two-time, Norris-winning defenseman. So, if they wanted Karlsson, they would have to pay the price, and pay the price they did.
Yardbarker
Coyotes set to welcome Jets for first game at ASU
After playing their first six games of the season on the road, the Arizona Coyotes are looking forward to their debut in the cozy confines of Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The Coyotes will face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in Arizona State University's new 5,000-seat arena. "It's a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs 4-3 OT Loss to the Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs proved what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas. Just 26 seconds into the game against the San Jose Sharks and Toronto was down a goal. This was not the kind of start Sheldon Keefe was looking for after mixing up the lines and trying to spark this less-than-impressive-looking team. While they fought back, the Buds handed the lowest-scoring team in the NHL their first win on home ice this season.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
