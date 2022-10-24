Read full article on original website
How much are referees in the NHL paid?
Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
NBC Sports
Palmieri, Sorokin lead Islanders in 3-0 win over Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing...
Hawks' Tyler Johnson likely to miss time with leg injury
The Blackhawks lost an important member of their top six on Tuesday after Tyler Johnson left the game with an apparent leg injury, and it looks like he's going to miss some time. Johnson got tangled up along the boards early in the third period with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander...
Blackhawks, Oilers combine for 14 penalties in 2nd period
The Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers put on an entertaining show on Thursday at the United Center, and it included one of the most bizarre periods you'll see in a while. In the second period alone, the two teams combined for 14 minor penalties — nine for Edmonton and five for Chicago. Only 4:56 of the 20 minutes were played at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?
Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
10 observations: Hawks beat Panthers for 4th straight win
The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory. 1. After giving up the first goal in each of the first five games, the Blackhawks finally ended the drought and opened the scoring for the first time this season. It came early in the first period from a big blast on the power play by Taylor Raddysh.
Blackhawks trade Beaudin, acquire Cameron Hillis
The Blackhawks announced they traded for forward Cameron Hillis from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin. Hillis will report to the Rockford Icehogs once acquired. Hillis has split games between Montreal, Laval (AHL) and Trois-Rivières. The 22-year-old forward has played three ECHL games this season, scoring two...
Hawks earn standing O after killing off 5 straight penalties
The Blackhawks knocked off the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday at the United Center for their fourth straight win, and the first star of the game should've gone to the entire penalty kill unit. In the first half of the second period, the Blackhawks were forced to kill off five...
Hawks dodge bullet with Johnson injury: 'Could've been worse'
The Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a left ankle injury retroactive to Oct. 25, the team announced before Thursday's game. That means he will be out for at least seven days. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Johnson's timeline for a potential return is unclear, but...
