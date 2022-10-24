The Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers put on an entertaining show on Thursday at the United Center, and it included one of the most bizarre periods you'll see in a while. In the second period alone, the two teams combined for 14 minor penalties — nine for Edmonton and five for Chicago. Only 4:56 of the 20 minutes were played at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO