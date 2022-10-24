Read full article on original website
Fairmont suspicious death now a murder investigation, one arrested
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A suspicious death in Fairmont is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was beaten Sunday in a home on Short Avenue. Investigators reported a large amount of blood on the walls and ceiling of the entry and an imprint of a cell phone on a bloody couch.
Woman charged after officers find 2 children in improper vehicle restraints in Stonewood
Officers said that the neglect "created a substantial risk of bodily injury to the children."
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after a man’s body was found in a gruesome scene at a Marion County home. Court records show Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder. On Oct. 23,...
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
Man charged after allegedly stabbing woman at Morgantown Walmart
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman in Morgantown.
Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland. Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to...
Sentencing delayed for George Tanios
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - George Tanios, a Morgantown sandwich shop owner accused of entering The Capitol on Jan. 6, will have to wait a little longer for his day in court. His sentencing will now be on Jan. 13, 2023. Tanios, who is free on bond, pleaded guilty to one...
Van driver flown to hospital after collision with dump truck in Beverly
One person was flown to the hospital after a collision in Beverly that involved vehicles from two businesses.
West Virginia man charged after shooting and throwing dog over a hill
(WTRF) A Brooke County man has officially been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, is being charged with the malicious killing of an animal. Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29. […]
2 arrested after police discover a large amount of narcotics in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Richland Township Police Department tells 7NEWS that they pulled a large amount of drugs off the street on Tuesday. On October 25th, Richland Township Officers were responding to a complaint at the Gabriel Brothers by the Ohio County Mall. Following a short investigation, officers managed to uncover 423 grams […]
One flown from Randolph County crash scene
BEVERLY, W.Va. – One person was flown to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital following a dump truck crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, A van was southbound on US 250/219 and crossed into the lane of an oncoming dump truck. The northbound dump truck swerved, but the van also took evasive action causing a collision on the driver’s side of the van.
2 people found passed out in car with 3-year-old and infant in Morgantown
Two people have been charged after they were found unconscious with a 3-year-old and 5-month-old in a vehicle.
3 charged in Greene County 911 investigation appear in court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.On Thursday, a district...
Morgantown Police looking for motorcycle thieves
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people who were allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft.
Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
Man charged after allegedly leaving 6-year-old child alone in Harrison County to drink in Morgantown
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.
Greene Co. man faces over a dozen charges after 'barbaric' beating of young daughter
Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo says in a release that 50-year-old John Kraft repeated beat the 6-year-old in disturbing ways, calling the abuse “barbaric and horrific.”
Philippi Police find 3-year-old hidden in floorboard during traffic stop
A woman was arrested in Barbour County after police found a 3-year-old hidden in the floorboard of a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Granville Police Department works with new K9 trained to find missing people
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight months ago, Granville Police Department, Scent Evidence K9, and Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office started working to get another K9 for the department. They wanted a dog that was trained to search for missing people. This was most commonly to find those with Alzheimer’s...
Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’
A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
