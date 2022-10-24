ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

SFGate

The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance

Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location.  In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Oakland Man Arrested In Connection With Multiple Robberies

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: How Can San Jose Schools Address Active Shooter Fears?

As more families learn to live with the daily threat of school shootings, San Jose residents are pushing to address campus violence before tragedy strikes. A Pew Research Center study released last week reveals nearly two-thirds of parents worry about their children's safety at school. The study shows 32 percent of parents are extremely concerned about potential shootings, while 37 percent of parents are at least somewhat concerned. Pew is a nonpartisan think tank that conducts research on social issues, often through nationally representative surveys.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Man arrested after 2 women are struck by driver, killing 1, in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case

A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine

A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man was arrested over the weekend in the fatal stabbing of another man, police announced Tuesday.The stabbing was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of McKee Road in East San Jose. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.Homicide investigators identified San Jose resident Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, as the suspect. On Sunday, the police department's undercover unit took Chi into custody at a residence in Sunnyvale. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.Police did not release any details on the motive or circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. The victim was withheld pending the notification of his family. It was San Jose's 29th homicide of 2022. Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Man On Motorcycle Dies In Solo Crash

PETALUMA (BCN) A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 in Petaluma, according a statement released by the California Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was riding a Harley Davidson northbound on the highway just north of Pepper Road at about 1:11 p.m., using the middle lane and right lane to maneuver through traffic, according to the CHP.
PETALUMA, CA

