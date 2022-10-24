Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Editorial: 1,372 ticket discrepancies demand deeper probe into CT trooper scandal
Don’t even try to keep score of the Connecticut State Police ticket scandal, because the scoreboard is broken. Discovering that even one traffic ticket issued by Connecticut State Police was falsified would be a cause for concern. Finding out that at least 1,372 manipulated records were sent to the Connecticut Racial Profiling Project will taint faith in state police far beyond the four troopers already under fire for boosting their numbers with fake tickets.
trumbulltimes.com
University of New Haven students killed in Route 7 crash in Massachusetts
WEST HAVEN — Two University of New Haven students were killed early Tuesday in a crash in Massachusetts, the school said. The crash also injured four other UNH students and another person, the school said in a statement released Wednesday night. A total of three people were killed and...
trumbulltimes.com
Knowing signs of infant fentanyl poisoning key to saving young lives in CT, official says
The seven caregivers who were watching seven of Connecticut's eight infants or toddlers who died of fentanyl intoxication since 2020 had a history of substance abuse, according to Dr. Gregory Vincent with the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Either "illicit" drugs, that were not prescribed or drug paraphernalia...
trumbulltimes.com
‘The Good Nurse’ among movies filmed in CT that premiere this October and November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many shows and movies that used Connecticut as a filming location in 2021 are premiering before the end of the year, with some available for viewing now. These productions, while not based in Connecticut in their plots, used various places throughout the state to tell stories of life in 1960s Chicago to a modern-day Harlem Christmas.
trumbulltimes.com
Woog's World: When political tempers rise in Westport
For over two years, a Westport family has had a “Black Lives Matter” sign on their front lawn. It sits on a well-traveled road. Once, it was stolen. They replaced it. Last week, someone came onto their property, and placed a sticker on the sign. It read: “(Expletive) Biden. And (expletive) you for voting for him.”
trumbulltimes.com
16 places to hang out with llamas and alpacas in Connecticut
You don't have to fly out to Peru to walk with llamas or alpacas — you can do that right in Connecticut. The state is filled with farms and sanctuaries where visitors can interact with the furry beasts, buy warm products made with their fiber and even purchase an animal of their very own.
trumbulltimes.com
13 CT diners open for late-night (or all-night) eats
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Denny's presence may be shrinking in Connecticut, but the state is full of locally-owned diners, serving up generous portions of comfort food, plenty of hot coffee and typically breakfast all day. Whether you're looking for a three-egg omelet, a giant cheeseburger deluxe or housemade desserts, these spots offer it all.
trumbulltimes.com
Why Connecticut needs a change
Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years. Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states. Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the...
trumbulltimes.com
Alma Rutgers: Early voting is something we should all agree on this Election Day
Election Day is just over a week away. The choices voters face couldn’t be more clear. On the one hand, there are candidates who promote reproductive rights, affordable health care, gun safety, addressing climate change, protections against domestic violence, the security of elections, and the protection of democracy. On the other hand, there are those candidates who prefer to focus on a non-existent rise in crime and invented economic collapse, and who would have us believe that only they can deliver us from this made-up situation.
trumbulltimes.com
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;39;N;15;50%;4%;3. Chester;Lots of sun, breezy;65;38;N;14;50%;4%;3. Danbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;34;NNW;15;46%;4%;3. Groton;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;39;N;14;57%;6%;3. Hartford;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;37;N;14;51%;4%;3. Meriden;Sunshine and breezy;65;35;N;14;49%;4%;3. New Haven;Breezy with sunshine;65;40;N;15;52%;5%;3. Oxford;Breezy with sunshine;61;37;N;15;54%;3%;3. Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;34;N;14;55%;5%;3. Windsor Locks;Sunshine and breezy;64;35;N;14;53%;3%;3. _____
trumbulltimes.com
How loss of UConn women's basketball freshman Ice Brady will impact Huskies this season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Now, it’s freshman Ice Brady’s patella injury three weeks out from the team’s season opener. UConn announced Wednesday that Brady suffered a season-ending dislocated patella injury during the team’s practice on Oct. 21. She received surgery at UConn Health on Tuesday, before beginning rehab the next day.
Comments / 0