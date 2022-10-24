ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward

A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
denisesanger.com

Best rooftop restaurants in Tampa.

Is there anything better than enjoying dinner and a few cocktails on the roof overlooking the beach or city view? Add in some live music and signature cocktails, and you have a winning night!. One of my favorite things to do whenever I travel is to try new foods and...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community

An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Meet the St. Pete Sustainable Leadership awardees

Electric buses, urban farms and energy-conscious buildings were local projects and efforts recognized during the inaugural Sustainable Leadership Awards ceremony. The awards, presented by the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership and the Environmental Defense Fund, were held in St. Pete for the first time Tuesday evening, at the Birchwood hotel. “We...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa leaders give status update to Seminole Heights residents amid ongoing construction frustrations

TAMPA, Fla. - Construction woes have been plaguing Seminole Heights residents for close to a year as the city works to improve stormwater infrastructure. But residents who have had to deal with loud, early morning construction noises and torn-up streets, said they’ve had enough. Wednesday night the city will give an update as to where the project stands during a community meeting.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy