Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
A $12.5 million home known as "Villa Lovullu" has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
Noisy planes expected in neighborhoods during runway repairs at PIE
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the next several weeks, people living in parts of Pinellas County might notice a lot more airplane noise. That’s because St. Pete Clearwater International is undergoing a facelift on its main runway and the shift to the backup runway might give some folks a temporary headache.
denisesanger.com
Best rooftop restaurants in Tampa.
Is there anything better than enjoying dinner and a few cocktails on the roof overlooking the beach or city view? Add in some live music and signature cocktails, and you have a winning night!. One of my favorite things to do whenever I travel is to try new foods and...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
stpetecatalyst.com
Meet the St. Pete Sustainable Leadership awardees
Electric buses, urban farms and energy-conscious buildings were local projects and efforts recognized during the inaugural Sustainable Leadership Awards ceremony. The awards, presented by the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership and the Environmental Defense Fund, were held in St. Pete for the first time Tuesday evening, at the Birchwood hotel. “We...
fox13news.com
Preview of the Clearwater Greek Festival
One of Pinellas County's oldest cultural celebrations is back this weekend. The Clearwater Greek Fest will take place Oct. 28-30.
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay looks to fill several call center positions
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said an influx in mental health and suicide calls has created a desperate need to fill call center positions.
Memorial sign placed along road where Clearwater teen died
In the two months since 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was hit and killed while crossing Bellear road, his family has been fighting for safety upgrades on that road. And their persistence is paying off.
fox13news.com
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
fox13news.com
Tampa leaders give status update to Seminole Heights residents amid ongoing construction frustrations
TAMPA, Fla. - Construction woes have been plaguing Seminole Heights residents for close to a year as the city works to improve stormwater infrastructure. But residents who have had to deal with loud, early morning construction noises and torn-up streets, said they’ve had enough. Wednesday night the city will give an update as to where the project stands during a community meeting.
Turkey shortages impacting Tampa Bay businesses, will cost more this Thanksgiving
Even though Thanksgiving is a month away, people are already having trouble finding turkeys.
TPA, Virgin Atlantic to celebrate launch of new London Heathrow service
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport, along with Virgin Atlantic, will celebrate the first flight of the airline's newest year-round trip to London's hub airport on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The flight is the first major international route with a premium carrier for the Tampa Bay area, TPA said in...
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Shopping with Purpose: The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market
Shopping for a cause makes you a star at The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market (HGM). The unique shopping experience, presented by Publix, serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year and brings over 200 vendors and artisans from across the Tampa Bay region to the Florida State Fairgrounds. […]
Cane & Barrel Tops Off St. Pete’s AC Hotel by Marriott, Opening 2023
The Cuban-inspired rooftop lounge will be cocktail-forward, with rum taking center stage and a vibe that transports guests back to old Havana.
