Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Latest Jimbo Fisher quote shows how far he’s fallen as a head coach
When the Texas A&M Aggies hired Jimbo Fisher in late 2017, they thought they were getting a coach that could get them to a national championship. Instead, Fisher is giving the Aggies almost the exact results as his predecessor, Kevin Sumlin. And it doesn’t appear that things will be getting...
Ask The Expert: Texas A&M beat reporter answers our questions about the Aggies
We turned to our friend Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247 to answers our questions about the Aggies. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) plays Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) in College Station at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network... Tell us about the Texas A&M quarterback...
therebelwalk.com
Lane Kiffin offers up some ‘rat poison’ for A&M, but also gets in one subtle jab
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin dished out a little rat poison on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday afternoon — and also got in a subtle jab at the Rebels’ upcoming opponent, Texas A&M, and their seemingly-unlimited supply of money. The Aggies’ program is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher praises Ole Miss running backs, reviews Conner Weigman's performance at South Carolina
Jimbo Fisher gave his latest updates on the Texas A&M quarterbacks as the Aggies try to stop a losing skid with Ole Miss on tap this week. The Aggies dealt with a quarterback change at South Carolina when Haynes King left with an apparent shoulder injury. Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference that the shoulder recovered really well, he’s moved well, and he’s available for this week’s game against Ole Miss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal
Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
Texas A&M Football Gets First Place on a Not So Glamorous List
1. Texas A&M (3-4) The Aggies were ranked #6 in the preseason ranking and last week had their worst loss of the year 30-24 to the South Carolina Gamecocks which is their first loss to that team since they moved into the SEC in 2012. Another bad loss they had was the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on September 10.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina assistant has hilarious analogy for Gamecocks' kickoff return against Texas A&M
South Carolina pulled off a first-ever victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 22 by way of a 30-24 score at WIlliams-Brice Stadium. The game started off in the best way possible for the Gamecocks as Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards to give his team the lead just seconds into the contest.
247Sports
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance
Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin takes epic dig at Texas A&M's deep pockets ahead of trip to College Station
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lost for the first time this season Saturday. The Rebels jumped out to an early 17-3 lead at LSU, but the Tigers roared back to win, 45-20. No. 15 Ole Miss is back on the road this Saturday for a game at Texas A&M, which is struggling at 3-4 on the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M reportedly suspends 3 freshmen for locker room incident prior to South Carolina game
Texas A&M has reportedly suspended 3 freshman football players as a result from a locker room incident after the Aggies’ loss to South Carolina last week. The suspended players – Denver Harris, P.J. Williams and Chris Marshall – were all members of Texas A&M’s illustrious No. 1 ranked 2022 signing class. The details for the incident are still unclear.
Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral
One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
wtaw.com
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies College Station Campus Breaks Ground On A $300 Million Dollar Addition
The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor is growing again. Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on a $300 million dollar addition at College Station’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) campus. The expansion will double FDB’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The addition of approximately 138,000...
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
inforney.com
Another company expanding operations in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
Comments / 0