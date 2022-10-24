ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M

Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher praises Ole Miss running backs, reviews Conner Weigman's performance at South Carolina

Jimbo Fisher gave his latest updates on the Texas A&M quarterbacks as the Aggies try to stop a losing skid with Ole Miss on tap this week. The Aggies dealt with a quarterback change at South Carolina when Haynes King left with an apparent shoulder injury. Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference that the shoulder recovered really well, he’s moved well, and he’s available for this week’s game against Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal

Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance

Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M reportedly suspends 3 freshmen for locker room incident prior to South Carolina game

Texas A&M has reportedly suspended 3 freshman football players as a result from a locker room incident after the Aggies’ loss to South Carolina last week. The suspended players – Denver Harris, P.J. Williams and Chris Marshall – were all members of Texas A&M’s illustrious No. 1 ranked 2022 signing class. The details for the incident are still unclear.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral

One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies College Station Campus Breaks Ground On A $300 Million Dollar Addition

The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor is growing again. Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on a $300 million dollar addition at College Station’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) campus. The expansion will double FDB’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The addition of approximately 138,000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
BRYAN, TX
inforney.com

Another company expanding operations in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
BRYAN, TX

