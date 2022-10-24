Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO