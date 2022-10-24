Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Llano by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR LLANO AND WESTERN BURNET COUNTIES At 607 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stolz, or near Llano, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Buchanan Lake Village, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Bluffton, Baby Head, Stolz, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Oxford, Tow and Cottonwood Shores. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet, Llano, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano; Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS...SOUTHEASTERN LLANO AND CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES At 646 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burnet, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Bertram, Lago Vista, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Oatmeal, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Joppa, Smithwick, Shady Grove, Spicewood, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Hays; Travis; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Williamson, northwestern Hays, northwestern Travis, northeastern Blanco and eastern Burnet Counties through 800 AM CDT At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Joppa to 6 miles east of Smithwick to near Pedernales Falls State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Bertram, Anderson Mill, Serenada, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, Hudson Bend, Bartlett, The Hills, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Weir, Spicewood and Barton Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Coleman, Runnels, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Callahan, northern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 400 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Winters Lake, or near Crews, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clyde, Winters, Baird, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Novice, Eula, Dudley, Potosi, Bradshaw, Rowden, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Camp Tonkawa, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Drasco and Admiral. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 297 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN...SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND NORTHERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 311 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benoit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 340 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Brown County through 500 AM CDT At 411 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bangs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty, May, Lake Brownwood, Winchell, Zephyr, Brookesmith, Byrds, Grosvenor, Lake Brownwood State Park, Camp Bowie, Owens, Thrifty and Indian Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, McCulloch by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; McCulloch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coleman, northwestern McCulloch and central Concho Counties through 400 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, or near Millersview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paint Rock, Gouldbusk, Lohn, Rockwood, Pear Valley, Doole, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Stacy, Waldrip, Salt Gap, Leaday, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch- Coleman County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929, Whon and The Intersection Of Us- 87 And Ranch Road 2134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
