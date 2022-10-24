Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; McCulloch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coleman, northwestern McCulloch and central Concho Counties through 400 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, or near Millersview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paint Rock, Gouldbusk, Lohn, Rockwood, Pear Valley, Doole, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Stacy, Waldrip, Salt Gap, Leaday, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch- Coleman County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929, Whon and The Intersection Of Us- 87 And Ranch Road 2134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO