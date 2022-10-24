ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Smart Start Family Festival set for Nov. 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County is hosting its 8th Annual Early Childhood Family Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event, which runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is free for families and includes activities for children 8 and under. The festival will be held in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Advocates hold meeting concerning Camp Lejeune, how veterans can benefit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A group of advocates and victims are hosting informational meetings for people and their families that were stationed at Camp Lejeune. If you lived on the base for more than 30 days between 1953 and 1987, then you can take legal action against the U.S. government concerning exposure to toxic water.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, Gru is a very sweet dog who walks very well on a leash and will stay by your side. Described as a “really big lovebug,” Gru enjoys being pet and sitting on people’s laps.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.  Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.  The approval was a result of the passage […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road location. Per the announcement, YWCA Lower Cape Fear worked with the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to make the new stop a reality. They hope that the new stop will enable more community members to access the services provided at the YWCA.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW to test alert system on Nov. 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will perform a full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3. “This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools,” the university stated in a news release. “No action from the campus or community is needed. “All students,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Beast Fest in Bladenboro is happening this weekend, October 28-29. There will be live music Friday night and many vendors serving food. On Saturday, there are lots of events happening like a cornhole contest, car show, bike show, live music, costume contest and trunk or treat.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. According to Mike Kozlosky, the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO), the NCDOT is using...
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WNCT

Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elderly Leland couple loses everything in fire, community steps in to help

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A routine morning trip to dialysis for one Leland couple quickly turned into a disaster they least expected. “I just really couldn’t say anything but just think. What are we going to do? Where is she going to lay down because when she gets done with that, she doesn’t feel too good”, said fire victim, Lenwood Ballard.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory in place for Frink Drive in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -The City of Southport has announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for residents located on Frink Drive between Long Leaf Street and E Moore Street. According to the announcement, a water main break has affected the area. Customers in the area may notice discolored...
SOUTHPORT, NC

