WECT
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Every 6th-grade student in Brunswick County Public Schools was able to attend a free field trip to the Bald Head Island Conservancy throughout the past few weeks. But the schools didn’t have to pay a penny because of a donation from Jim and Devon Brown,...
WECT
Smart Start Family Festival set for Nov. 5
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County is hosting its 8th Annual Early Childhood Family Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event, which runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is free for families and includes activities for children 8 and under. The festival will be held in the...
WECT
Advocates hold meeting concerning Camp Lejeune, how veterans can benefit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A group of advocates and victims are hosting informational meetings for people and their families that were stationed at Camp Lejeune. If you lived on the base for more than 30 days between 1953 and 1987, then you can take legal action against the U.S. government concerning exposure to toxic water.
WECT
Communities in Schools, Child Trauma Institute open new location in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children and families dealing with trauma and mental health struggles now have more options when it comes to getting help. The Trauma Institute and Child Trauma Institute has opened a new satellite office on Market Street in Wilmington. The office is shared with Communities in Schools...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, Gru is a very sweet dog who walks very well on a leash and will stay by your side. Described as a “really big lovebug,” Gru enjoys being pet and sitting on people’s laps.
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WECT
Pet contests, raffles and more will be at the 9th annual ‘Pawz in Park’ this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 9th annual “Pawz in Park” will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The park is located at 314 Pine Grove Drive. Per the announcement, admission to the event will be free....
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WECT
Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex. “Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media. The event...
Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of the passage […]
WECT
Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road location. Per the announcement, YWCA Lower Cape Fear worked with the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to make the new stop a reality. They hope that the new stop will enable more community members to access the services provided at the YWCA.
WECT
UNCW to test alert system on Nov. 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will perform a full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3. “This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools,” the university stated in a news release. “No action from the campus or community is needed. “All students,...
WECT
Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Beast Fest in Bladenboro is happening this weekend, October 28-29. There will be live music Friday night and many vendors serving food. On Saturday, there are lots of events happening like a cornhole contest, car show, bike show, live music, costume contest and trunk or treat.
WECT
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. According to Mike Kozlosky, the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO), the NCDOT is using...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elderly Leland couple loses everything in fire, community steps in to help
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A routine morning trip to dialysis for one Leland couple quickly turned into a disaster they least expected. “I just really couldn’t say anything but just think. What are we going to do? Where is she going to lay down because when she gets done with that, she doesn’t feel too good”, said fire victim, Lenwood Ballard.
WECT
Boil water advisory in place for Frink Drive in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -The City of Southport has announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for residents located on Frink Drive between Long Leaf Street and E Moore Street. According to the announcement, a water main break has affected the area. Customers in the area may notice discolored...
