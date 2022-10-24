Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan Car Crash: 9-1-1 Call Details Scary Scene, Actor Was Not Breathing When Authorities Arrived
New details are emerging about the death of Leslie Jordan. The actor and comedian died Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67. Per a statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department Tuesday, a passerby called 9-1-1 to report a traffic collision in the 900 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood. Upon arrival, the LAFD discovered a gray sedan that had collided with a curb and tree.
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shares Powerful Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Costar Leslie Jordan
Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik mourned the loss of her friend and Call Me Kat Costar Leslie Jordan on her Twitter. She shared a series of images of the actor. “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik captioned the images. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault On Precinct 13 - passes away in LA
Austin Stoker has died aged 92. The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 - passed away on Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Robin Stoker - his wife of 43 years -...
Zuri Craig death updates – Mystery over cause of death of AGT star & Tyler Perry collaborator, 44, after he passed away
AGT star and Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig has died at the age of 44, his heartbroken family have revealed. His family confirmed his passing with a post on his official ZoReMi entertainment page on Instagram. Zuri passed away on October 21, 2022 and there is currently no known cause...
Popculture
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday. "Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. "While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort...
musictimes.com
Zuri Craig Dead at 44: What Was 'America's Got Talent' Star's Cause of Death?
Zuri Craig, who made it to the "America's Got Talent" finals in 2015, has died. He was 44. Craig's family confirmed the crooner's passing in a post on Instagram. The bereaved loved ones shared a poster where they shared their heartbreaks with everyone. "It is with profound sadness that we...
wonderwall.com
Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI
The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
Leslie Jordan’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Leslie Jordan's net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the comedic actor and viral social media star's money.
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan Throughout the Years
Here's a look at the late actor's life in photos. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’
There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
Groom Is Fatally Shot in Front of Bride at Wedding Minutes After Ceremony
Authorities believe that Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, was a victim of mistaken identity and that the gunman meant to target a different wedding A groom was gunned down just moments after his wedding in Mexico — and authorities believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. According to El Universal, Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, was shot on Saturday after leaving his wedding ceremony at the Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria church in Caborca, Mexico. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Witnesses told authorities...
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House On The Prairie and Bonanza passes away at home in Malibu
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her home in Malibu, a representative for the star announced. The legendary actress, who appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, was mother to actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at age 40 from cardiomyopathy.
How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode
The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Comments / 0