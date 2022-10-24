Aidan, a 3-year-old giraffe, joins Kansas City Zoo. But you won’t see him right away

The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its crew.

Aidan, a 3-year-old Masai giraffe, recently joined three other giraffes at the zoo.

The 11-foot-tall and 1,200-pound giraffe came from Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. Because he is a Masai giraffe, the tallest mammal in the world, he could grow another seven feet as he gets older, the zoo said in a news release.

“The giraffe animal care specialists have described him as sweet, calm and brave,” zoo officials said in a statement. “He was eager to start training just 30 minutes after arriving and is enjoying taking his greens from them.”

Aidan has to quarantine for 30 days. After that, if he receives a clean bill of health, he will join 3-year-old Chandy, 10-year-old Makali and 28-year-old Mahali. His move from Florida to Missouri was recommended by the Species Survival Plan in the hopes that he will breed with Makali and Chandy, zoo officials said.

“For the health and safety of the giraffes, they will spend much of winter in their heated barn out of public view as their minimum temperature to go into the African plains habitat is 70 degrees,” the zoo wrote.

Masai giraffes are endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Kansas City Zoo said it’s using its conservation fund to support the Giraffe Conservation Foundation , which works to preserve the Masai giraffe in its native habitat in Africa.