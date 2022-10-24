Read full article on original website
Speedboat Bar
Newsagents, train stations, maternity wards—when we think about it, we’re truly pushed to come up with an environment that wouldn’t be exponentially improved by a pool table. Speedboat Bar, the new Thai restaurant off Shaftesbury Avenue from the folks behind Plaza Khao Gaeng, continues to prove this irrefutable theory. The upstairs of the restaurant-cum-bar—all mahogany browns mixed with colourful walls and TV screens— is open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, complete with pool table and cocktails. While the downstairs restaurant leans more canteen-style—laminated menus, metal tables, and the like.
Vine Bar
Intimate? Check. Melted wax candles? Check. Delicious pasta? Double check. This little Italian restaurant and deli is rumoured to be where the lady and the tramp first fell in love. OK, it was us who started that rumour, but this candlelit spot definitely has all the potential for the ultimate date night. Wine bottles lining the walls, fairylights, and a whole gnocchi section on the menu. The al tartufo is a winner, and you’re highly encouraged to end with a slice of tiramisu. We’d also suggest picking up some of their pesto and a wine bottle to go.
Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar
Vintage is a bookstore and wine bar on East 11th Street. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the books are all new, but the furniture and general aesthetic have an aged quality that makes it feel a little more appropriate. Wines are available by the glass, and there’s a small menu of grazing boxes, kolaches, and pastries to snack on while you hang out and read for a while.
Spot Dessert Bar
Spot Dessert Bar is one of our favorite picks for a casual date or a catch-up with friends, since you don't have to commit to a full meal. Our favorite thing here is the Cookie Camp, a skillet cookie, with a perfectly underbaked, too-gooey-to-pick-up middle and lots of deliciously melty chocolate. It's topped with pretzels and marshmallow ice cream, evoking a s’more, and there’s an extra drizzle of hot chocolate sauce on top to round out the dish. If skillet cookies aren't your thing, we also love the Golden Toast and Milky Puff options.
Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
With all the congestion and construction, we understand why you’ve avoided Midtown lately. But if exciting restaurants like Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails keep at it, you’ll want to return. The signature eatery at the new Kimpton Shane Hotel, Hartley doesn’t just look the part—the stylish lobby establishment has light wood floors, black leather banquettes, and a lively connected bar—but its tastes are on point, too. Small plates like skillet cornbread (please liberally apply the sweet tomato jam) and fried chicken skin cracklins illustrate a sophisticated kitchen that isn’t ashamed of its Southern roots. By the time your fork touches sorghum butter-topped carrots and roasted chicken that’s been brined in sweet tea, you realize the cooks are just showing off.
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
If breakfast for you means a bagel stacked with smoked fish, you should start your morning at Famous 4th Street Delicatessen. The Jewish deli is one of the best in Philly, and definitely our favorite place for brunch in Queen Village. They don’t take reservations, but there’s no one in town stacking corned beef higher or spreading cream cheese thicker. It can get as loud and busy on weekend mornings as 30th Street Station, but you can always order your enormous pastrami specials, challah French toast, or matzah ball soup to go.
Buka
Despite the incredible amount of restaurants in the East Village, you’d be hard pressed to find any goat pepper soup or edikaikong there, let alone anything as good as the stuff at Buka. The only Nigerian restaurant in the neighborhood, this second location of a classic Bed-Stuy spot is serving the same fragrant stews, pepper soups, and large plates of goat and fish as the original in a charming little space with brick walls and small tables. No matter what you order as a main, you must get the suya appetizer. The tender skewer of beef comes with enough of the amazing peanut-pepper suya seasoning on top to sprinkle on the rest of your meal. Other specialties that should be on your radar: the nutty egusi, peppered snail, and very solid jollof.
Christos Steakhouse
There’s something about the old-school, decadent way the food is presented at Christos that makes you feel like you’re eating a meal fit for a villain—a robber baron, perhaps. But you don’t have to feel too bad about it, because you’re (probably) not an oil tycoon. You’re just someone treating yourself to lobster mashed potatoes served in a whole, cracked open lobster shell at a low-key steakhouse in Queens.
Politan Row
The Politan Row food hall at Colony Square is an easy way to scale your birthday dinner in either direction. Want to feel extra special? Book the Tasting Table, which gives you reserved seating, a dedicated waiter for bar and table service, and a prix fixe tasting menu of courses from different food vendors, from Caribbean and Indian to Italian and Vietnamese cuisines. You can also make it a booze-heavy bash with early reservations to JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge, a ’70s-themed cocktail bar at the back of Politan, then head to the food hall for more drinks and a few bites. End the evening at one of Colony Square’s neighboring restaurants with a bottle of bubbly and dessert.
Fishmonger
If you’re a transplant from a city with a waterfront, then you know the magic of ordering a speedy, prepared lunch while picking up a couple filets or a whole fish to take home. The Fishmonger in Virginia Highland brings that experience to the A, delivering the freshness and quality of an expensive seafood restaurant with the casual quickness of a Captain D’s.
The Russian Tea Room
Alongside restaurants like Grand Central Oyster Bar and Bamonte’s, The Russian Tea Room is an NYC institution. This place is located among a row of high-end hotels just south of Central Park, and you come here as much for the setting as you do for a meal. The space features dark green walls with gold trim, red banquettes, and two genuine Picassos and one Chagall (mixed in with reproductions). The staff won’t tell you which paintings are real just in case you’re secretly a Danny Ocean-level art thief.
Lady Mendl's Tea Salon
There is no better place in NYC to cosplay as the main character in your favorite Victorian novel while eating tiny sandwiches than Lady Mendl’s. This elegant spot is housed in a Gramercy brownstone decorated with museum-quality vintage furniture, and afternoon tea here is an hours-long affair that practically begs you to get dressed up. We particularly love the scones and tea sandwiches, though we recommend choosing a pot you love rather than getting the tea pairing. Fun fact: On Thursday nights, this place turns into a burlesque parlor, if you want to enjoy the sumptuous space in a different light.
Guero's Taco Bar
There are a lot of reasons to visit Guero’s, a Tex-Mex spot on South Congress, but unfortunately the food isn’t one of them. You’re here for the massive Oak Garden in the back—where you can sit in the shade of century-old oak trees and listen to live music by local musicians, with a cold beer in hand.
Pork Store Cafe
When you wake up with a strong desire to faceplant into some eggs and toast, Pork Store Cafe is the answer. At this breakfast and lunch spot in the Haight, corned beef hash, omelettes, and pancakes are hearty enough to feed a pack of coyotes, ten times over. While the food won’t blow your mind, this spot gets the job done, especially if said “job” means soaking up any residual margarita sloshing around in your stomach from the night before. But at least the coffee never stops coming. Service inside this casual place filled with colorful Haight-Ashbury posters and quirky paintings of pigs doing diner things is efficient, and you can also walk in wearing anything from slides and socks to a full-on wearable blanket.
Secret Sandwich Shop
We’re not sure what exactly the secret is about this Notting Hill spot, but we don’t care when it tastes this good. This Japanese-influenced place has colourful walls, black booths, and a menu with 10 hefty sandwiches. Aesthetically pleasing, perfectly formed blocks of sandwiches, with the perfect ratio of filling—whether that’s tuna mayo and lettuce, or the T.L.T (turkey, lettuce, tomato)—that Paul Hollywood would dish out a handshake for. There are fun toppings like bacon crumb, or crispy shallots that you can add as well. Our favourite combination is the tuna mayo with salt and vinegar McCoys crisps. It’s a small spot that's perfect for a casual weekday lunch with a couple of friends. Whether you eat in one of their comfy booths, or get a sandwich to go, it’s one of the best lunch options in the area.
Square Pie Guys
The Ghirardelli Square outpost of Square Pie Guys is the perfect place to enjoy textbook-sized Detroit-style pizzas while staring out at views of Alcatraz. There are massive windows overlooking the water, a patio in front, and, of course, square slices spilling over with gooey mozzarella. Lined with crispy cheddar cheese edges, the crust is somehow light and fluffy despite looking like a brick. The menu is the same as their SoMa and Oakland locations, and full of hits across the board. The classic 6x8 topped with exactly 48 pepperoni cups should be on the table, as should their fully loaded vodka pie with pulled pork, pineapple, and jalapeño. Plenty of beer and wine are also on hand for when you kick back and take in the waterfront setting.
Trestle
The three-course dinner at this spot where Chinatown, North Beach, and FiDi meet won’t blow your mind, but it doesn’t have to—it’s $39 per person, and the most bang-for-your-buck tasting menu in town. The American restaurant changes the menu often, but you’re still likely to see crowd-pleasers like butternut squash soup and cider-brined pork loin. If you need to round out your meal with another plate of carbs, they have $12 pasta add-ons like shrimp risotto and mushroom ravioli. The cozy space is packed nightly with coworkers who work nearby and couples feeding each other key lime pie on date night.
Prince Tea House
This East Village location of Prince Tea House has nicely-upholstered seating, wainscot paneling, and chandeliers—all of which gives this place the feel of a restaurant you’d find inside a fancy department store. Their varied menu has things like takoyaki, a classic turkey club sandwich, and a bunch of desserts (purple yam soufflé, for example). They also host a relatively affordable afternoon tea—$30 for one, served every day—that includes atypical open-faced sandwiches like one with pastrami and melted swiss. The best item is the warm, fluffy scone with clotted cream. You’ll get a teapot all to yourself, which comes on top of a candle to keep your tea warm throughout your meal.
Hippin’ Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar
Hippin’ Hops is the first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery in the entire state of Georgia. Located in the former Eastlake Pharmacy in hipster-driven East Atlanta Village, this spot produces solid brews with smile-producing names like the Baby Mama Drama and Oops Upside Yo Head IPAs. Plus ,“frozen beers” such as the Coco Crazy strawberry pina colada and the So Peachy sour fearlessly push the envelope. The brewery is always festive with live DJs, an adjacent beer garden, and New Orleans-themed food staples, including authentic po’boys, gator bites, and a fresh oyster bar. There's also a second location ten minutes away in neighboring East Lake.
Not A Damn Chance Burger
Not A Damn Chance Burger is a smashburger spot from the folks behind Pasta Bar, operating out of a window in the back of tropical themed bar, Idle Hands on Rainey Street. Unlike Pasta Bar, which offers an expensive multi-course tasting menu, NADC Burger’s menu holds a single item—a double smashburger (and fries), optimized for soaking up drinks at the end of a night downtown.
