White Plains, NY

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

'An Offer I Can't Refuse': Suffern Restaurant To Close After Nearly 4 Decades In Business

A much beloved Hudson Valley restaurant that has been a staple for residents for some 37 years will close its doors early next year. Chef Marcello Russodivito of Rockland County staple Marcello's Ristorante, which has been on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern for almost 37 years, announced on Facebook he is closing in the second week of January 2023 after receiving an offer "I can't refuse."
SUFFERN, NY
Daily Voice

Burglary Crew Charged With Targeting Asian-American Business Owners In Tarrytown, White Plains

Four men are charged with being part of a burglary crew that targeted Asian-American business owners in Westchester County, police said. At the beginning of October, Tarrytown Police started investigating two burglaries that were similar to other incidents that had happened elsewhere in Westchester County and gathered evidence that these crimes were centering on Asian-American business owners, according to police.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchesterfamily.com

8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places

Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Entrepreneur To Open Roast’d Coffee At The Shops At Nanuet In Early November

A Combination of Work In Finance And Missionary Work Overseas Ties Together For Ethan Chang’s New Venture At Small Batch Coffee House. After working in the high-pressure world of finance for 14 years, Ethan Chang left the corporate world to do missionary work at orphanages in South Korea and India. While working overseas, Chang often felt homesick. His go-to salve was a good cup of coffee.
NANUET, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Twenty Five Maple Does Luxury Apartment Living in New Rochelle

Twenty Five Maple apartment. Photo courtesy of Twenty Five Maple [Thompson & Bender]. Twenty Five Maple in downtown New Rochelle boasts an array of lavish amenities for its residents, not to mention proximity to the train station. Another apartment complex is making its way into the ever-growing downtown New Rochelle....
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Chester

One lucky person is $1 million richer after a winning second-place Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The ticket, one of six sold across the country, was sold in Orange County at the Cumberland Farms in Chester at 38 Brookside Road for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
CHESTER, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester

Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester. It’s hot chocolate season, and we’re not mad about it. Especially since there are so many places in Westchester where you and your kids can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Whether that’s a traditional cup, or an updated version, you’ll find a comforting sweet treat to get you through the colder months. Enjoy testing out these cups of hot chocolate, and do report back with your own personal favorites!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester

A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning. A new deli in Yonkers is serving up breakfast favorites. Snap Stop Food Bar is located at 19 Main St., just one block from its previous location. Besides a wide variety of sandwiches, the store also...
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Toys R Us Returns to Rockland County

The popular Toys R Us chain, which closed nearly all 900 of its stores in 2018, has returned to brick-and-mortar retail just in time for the holiday season. Toys R Us announced it will open again in every Macy's store in the United States before the holidays, including the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack. The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to expand up to an additional 3,000 square feet to offer an even wider assortment of products. The new shops will feature hands-on demonstration tables along with aisles of toys.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
boardingarea.com

Hotel Nyack: A Cool Boutique Hotel in the Hudson Valley

NYACK, NY

