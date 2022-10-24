Read full article on original website
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
5 Examples of Typical Montana Couples in Fall. Are you Guilty?
I recently found myself doing "Fall couples stuff" over the last few weeks. You know, certain things that people tend to do as a couple when the seasons change. For me, it was all about getting photos taken while the Fall colors were still vibrant on the trees. It was a chore to say the least, as I had to pull myself away from time hunting and watching football, to go pretend like I was enjoying a frolic through the leaves. But, it is all part of being a couple, I guess.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
12 of the Dirtiest Jobs in Montana. You’re Gonna’ Want a Shower
The 94-year-old Iranian was in the news this week because he recently passed away. The man hadn't showered for six decades! His friends finally got him to take a bath a couple of months ago, and apparently, the cleanliness was simply too much. That, or the fact that the dirty old dude liked to smoke animal dung out of a pipe. Um, gross.
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
Coding program launches at Montana State Prison
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana State Prison celebrated a new technology training program available for incarcerated people with a ribbon cutting ceremony and classroom visit this week. The Last Mile's Web Development Program teaches students to create websites and full stack web applications using industry standard technologies, including HTML,...
If Montana Towns Were Halloween Candy. Read The Hilarious List.
While they might have a lot of similarities like a Stockmans or Mint bar, most Montana cities and towns are as different as the socks you are wearing right now. If they were Halloween candy, what would they be?. We took to Facebook and did a little crowdsourcing to find...
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
How Influential are Montana Voters? A New Study Says…
Election Day is only a little over two weeks away, and some folks my age may find it useless to go out and vote. I believe that this is due to the belief that Montana's vote isn't as powerful as in other states like California or Texas. But, a new study may prove that theory wrong, because Montana's vote in Gubernatorial and federal Senate elections may be stronger and more influential than others may think.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Some Montana School Districts Will Have New Electric School Buses
Will this be a massive success or a giant disaster? Only time will tell, I suppose. School buses are a necessity here in Montana. Many school districts encompass rural areas where kids are spread out and don't have access to a personal vehicle to get to school. A lot of kids even ride school buses all the way through their senior year. Now, it seems like we may see some big changes with school transportation.
Bear conflicts continue in southwestern Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent out a release detailing several conflicts involving grizzly bears in southwestern Montana. There were no injuries in these conflicts, although on grizzly bear was euthanized and others were relocated. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers...
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers... A popular theory is it’s the measurements of a grave,” Evalyn Johnson, author and archivist at the Thompson-Hickman County Library in Virginia City, said. “But no one knows for sure,” local writer Angela Mueller added. ...
Love for Animals Only Gets Stronger with Time as a Montana Rancher
So if you were walking along a road and spotted a dog that had fallen through the ice and was struggling to stay afloat, would you try to save him?. My answer is absolutely, no hesitation. I have noticed that as I get older my love for animals has grown...
