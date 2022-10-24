2022 Top Workplaces
Business Founded Ownership Sector Employees
Large workplaces
Jacksons Food Stores Inc. 1975 Private Convenience Stores / Gas Stations 469
Panda Restaurant Group 1973 Private Restaurant 449
Pennant Services Inc. 2019 Public Home Health Care Services 300
Midsize workplaces
Premier Mortgage Resources 2005 Private Mortgage lending 160
Autovol 2018 Private Construction 197
Healthwise, Incorporated 1975 Non-profit Non-profit - Other 215
Boise Centre 1990 Government Convention center 184
Granite Excavation Inc. 2004 Private Excavation 176
PacificSource Health Plans 1933 Non-profit Health Care Insurance 266
CapEd Credit Union 1936 Cooperative/Mutual Credit Union 251
PKL Services 2003 Private Aviation Maintenance, Training, Logistics 160
2022 Top Workplaces
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation 1996 Private Mortgage lending 105
Capital Auto Loan 2014 Private Sub Prime Lender 43
Perkins Coie 1912 Partnership Law 58
BPA Health 1976 Private Health Care - Other 45
Tamarack Grove Engineering 2003 Private Structural Engineering 36
High Desert 2005 Private Auto Dealerships 77
Mosaics Public School 2020 Non-profit Primary / Secondary Schools 38
The Go Agency 2015 Private Marketing and Branding 36
Bluebird Health 2021 Private Home Healthcare Services 122
Boise Juice Co. 2016 Private Food / Grocery 55
Metro Express Car Wash 2015 Private Car Wash 62
Ataraxis, Inc. 2009 Private Human Resources, Payroll, Benefits and Workers' Compensation 37
Sloan Security Group 1991 Private Physical Security Systems Integrator 59
Ventive 2014 Private Web-based Services 41
Idaho Legal Aid Services/Inc. 1968 Public Non-profit Other 48
OGA - Ob/Gyn Associates, PA 1971 Private Physicians Practice 84
Office of the State Board of Education 1974 Government General supervision, governance and control of all Idaho public education 56
Colliers 1995 Private Real Estate - Other 74
CBIZ M&S Consulting 1996 Public Business Services 35
