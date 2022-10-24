Business Founded Ownership Sector Employees

Large workplaces

Jacksons Food Stores Inc. 1975 Private Convenience Stores / Gas Stations 469

Panda Restaurant Group 1973 Private Restaurant 449

Pennant Services Inc. 2019 Public Home Health Care Services 300

Midsize workplaces

Premier Mortgage Resources 2005 Private Mortgage lending 160

Autovol 2018 Private Construction 197

Healthwise, Incorporated 1975 Non-profit Non-profit - Other 215

Boise Centre 1990 Government Convention center 184

Granite Excavation Inc. 2004 Private Excavation 176

PacificSource Health Plans 1933 Non-profit Health Care Insurance 266

CapEd Credit Union 1936 Cooperative/Mutual Credit Union 251

PKL Services 2003 Private Aviation Maintenance, Training, Logistics 160

2022 Top Workplaces

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation 1996 Private Mortgage lending 105

Capital Auto Loan 2014 Private Sub Prime Lender 43

Perkins Coie 1912 Partnership Law 58

BPA Health 1976 Private Health Care - Other 45

Tamarack Grove Engineering 2003 Private Structural Engineering 36

High Desert 2005 Private Auto Dealerships 77

Mosaics Public School 2020 Non-profit Primary / Secondary Schools 38

The Go Agency 2015 Private Marketing and Branding 36

Bluebird Health 2021 Private Home Healthcare Services 122

Boise Juice Co. 2016 Private Food / Grocery 55

Metro Express Car Wash 2015 Private Car Wash 62

Ataraxis, Inc. 2009 Private Human Resources, Payroll, Benefits and Workers' Compensation 37

Sloan Security Group 1991 Private Physical Security Systems Integrator 59

Ventive 2014 Private Web-based Services 41

Idaho Legal Aid Services/Inc. 1968 Public Non-profit Other 48

OGA - Ob/Gyn Associates, PA 1971 Private Physicians Practice 84

Office of the State Board of Education 1974 Government General supervision, governance and control of all Idaho public education 56

Colliers 1995 Private Real Estate - Other 74

CBIZ M&S Consulting 1996 Public Business Services 35