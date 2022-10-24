Read full article on original website
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
Von’s 1000 GustoBistro to Open in Woodinville
Von’s 1000 GustoBistro Restaurant & Bar is coming to Woodinville this December next door to its sister business, Northwest Spirits Distillery Tasting Room. The restaurant and tasting room are located in Woodinville’s spirit and wine district at 15029 Redmond-Woodinville Road N.E. “We are so eager to be opening...
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
KOMO's Eric Johnson tells the story of the most haunted place in all of Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's a rainy Friday night and the old brick in front of Pike Place Market gets a thorough washing. The light from neon signs and assorted shops and street lights reflects off the wet ground and casts a damp and eerie pall about the place. Storefront...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Tat's Deli slings legit East Coast cheesesteaks in Seattle
On the East Coast (and yes, plenty of other parts of the country too), delis are often institutions, part of the very fabric of a city. "There's Jewish delis, there's standard East Coast cheesesteak shops, there's mom-and-pop sub shops, or hoagie shops they call them there. So, there's tons of different deli experiences there," explained Brian Tatman, a native of the Philadelphia-area and owner of Tat's Delicatessen.
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
Seattle Goodwill focuses on job growth, sustainability this Halloween season
SEATTLE — Halloween weekend — a time for ghosts and goblins to roam the streets, casting spells and collecting candy. On average, people spend weeks getting their costumes ready for the big event. Some even turn to their local Goodwill for inspiration. Located in Seattle, the largest Goodwill...
Seattle announced as a host city for APEC meetings in 2023
SEATTLE — A major international financial summit is coming to Seattle next year. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will hold some of its meetings of Asian-Pacific leaders in the emerald city for the first time in 30 years. The meetings will be ministerial meetings, including the women and the...
Thieves steal $7,000 pizza oven from Seattle community garden
SEATTLE — The Interbay P-Patch Community Garden is attempting to raise thousands of dollars after thieves stole a pricey new pizza oven from their community organization. The group hosts weekly community dinners and potlucks to bring residents together, and they donate thousands of pounds of locally-grown food to local food banks each year.
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington
People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food. That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants...
'The Big Dark'; Wednesday marks last 6 p.m. Seattle sunset until March
SEATTLE - "The Big Dark" is back, and Wednesday night will be the last 6 p.m. sunset in Seattle until March. According to timeanddate.com, the sun will set Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, it will set at 5:59 p.m., and will not set later until March 5, 2023. By Nov....
Donate to the KOMO Toy Drive 2022
SEATTLE, Wash. — Coming soon! You can help put toys under the tree and hope in the hearts of local kids!. KOMO is teaming up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program. Your donations go directly to help families in western Washington have a happier holiday. You will...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Lion born at Seattle's Woodland Park zoo returns after six years
SEATTLE, Wash. — A lion born eight years ago at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo has returned to his birthplace after living in California for a few years. The lion named Tandie, which means "fire," just turned 8-years-old on Oct. 24. He was born at Woodland Park Zoo in 2014 to parents Adia and Xerxes.
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
Machine House Brewery announces it’s leaving the Georgetown location
It’s kind of perfect. Machine House Brewery is located in the old machine house at the historic Seattle Malting and Brewing building in the city’s Georgetown neighborhood. Sadly, the brewery just announced that it will leave that location this coming spring after failing to reach an agreeable lease arrangement with the property owners.
