Read full article on original website
Vivian Evans-Shaffer
3d ago
How callous do you have to be to take someone’s life and not give it a second thought. Whoever is responsible I’ll pray that you are forgiven and the same does not happen to you. May you find clarity and do what is right.
Reply
3
Ric
3d ago
people need to slow down why race to the next stop sign so you can jam on your brakes no one needs the race to the next red light either slow down go speed limit they're going to be a lot more tickets out there lot more officers now being hired be prepared for a lot more tickets then you'll get your license taken out if you can't learn slow the hell down
Reply
3
Related
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian identified and pronounced dead in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially released details revolving around a young pedestrian being hit earlier on Oct. 22. Officials say that the teen, Dylan Flickinger, was fatally hit by a car after reportedly attempting to cross a road and running out in front of the car.
Student seriously injured in crash while trying to board school bus in central Pa.
A passing car hit a York County teenager trying to board a bus to school Wednesday morning, police said. The high school student was about to climb aboard a bus when they were hit around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township, police said. Police said the striking car was coming from the opposite direction of the bus.
Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
local21news.com
DA: Police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney says police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday, by arresting five armed men with a car full of weapons including a loaded gun. Officials believe the men were involved with the Trinitario street gang.
local21news.com
UPDATE | Crash cleared on I-83 northbound in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | The crash is no longer being report on 511PA. Traffic appears to be flowing normally on the maps. PREIVOUS | A crash on I-83 northbound has closed all lanes between Exit: 10 PA 214 - Loganville and Exit: PA 182 - Leader Heights in York County, according to 511PA. The crash was reported at 4:48 a.m. on 511PA.
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after three-vehicle crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a work van were involved in the crash between Hill Street and the West Hempfield Township line. One person was taken...
WGAL
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Abducted Chester County girl found safe, police say; mother charged with kidnapping
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a 6-year-old girl missing from Chester County has been found. Zoe Moss, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday night, is safe, police said just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Zoe and her mother were found in Virginia. 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall,...
WGAL
Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
Standoff That Started At Lehigh County Post Office Ends After Several Hours
A 30-year-old Lehigh County man was hospitalized after an hours-long negotiation that began at a local post office, PA State Police said. Troopers responded to the Germansville Post Office on Memorial Road in Heidelberg around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for a man who was harassing customers, authorities said. After...
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
Pa. girl believed kidnapped by her mother has been found: police
A 6-year-old girl whose mother is accused of abducting her earlier this week has been found, and the Amber Alert canceled, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall kidnapped her daughter Zoe Moss during a supervised, court-ordered visit around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in Downingtown, Chester County.
High school student boarding school bus struck by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus, the Newberry Township Police Department said. Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. There, police said […]
Pa. woman charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated after killing motorcyclist: DA
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. man faces federal charges for theft from new courthouse: officials
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County man is facing federal charges according to officials. Christopher Gontaryk is accused of taking construction items from the new Federal Courthouse in Harrisburg. Prosecutors say he was indicted on Wednesday for taking government property. Officials say he pleaded guilty to similar...
Bucks County woman missing for weeks; investigators seek public's help
The DA says something isn't adding up in the search for Elizabeth Capaldi.
Comments / 2