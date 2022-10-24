ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan ISD School Board Learns Of Two Contributions And An Upcoming Fundraiser To The District’s First Ever Joint Project With Habitat For Humanity

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtaw.com

Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For College Station City Council And The Brazos County Commission’s Contested Race

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for College Station mayor and city council and the contested Brazos County commission seat on October 25, 2022. The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia. Click below for comments from Brazos County commission precinct four...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. AWARDED GRANT FUNDING FOR FERAL HOG TRAPPING PROGRAM

Washington County will receive over $15,000 in grant funding to support feral hog abatement activities in the county. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) approved an award of $15,530 from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Wildlife Services division to assist the county with its feral hog abatement program continuing through August 2023.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commission Votes 4-1 To Bring Back A Burn Ban

Brazos County commissioners bring back a burn ban for property outside of city limits. Tuesday’s vote was four to one. Russ Ford wanted to wait another week. That’s after Ford received one and a half inches of rain on his property Monday night and the forecast of more possibly coming later this week.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Downtown Bryan Update on WTAW

Katelyn Brown visits with WTAW’s Zach Taylor about Friday’s Halloweentown event in Downtown Bryan during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Listen to “Downtown Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what needs to be done before next month’s election, economic and residential development, Midtown Park, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank...
High School Football PRO

Bryan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled

BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

