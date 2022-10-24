Bryan ISD School Board Learns Of Two Contributions And An Upcoming Fundraiser To The District’s First Ever Joint Project With Habitat For Humanity

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For College Station City Council And The Brazos County Commission’s Contested Race
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for College Station mayor and city council and the contested Brazos County commission seat on October 25, 2022. The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia. Click below for comments from Brazos County commission precinct four...
wtaw.com
Two Local Governing Bodies Hear From Public Speakers About Speeders Putting Children’s Lives In Danger
Two local governing bodies recently received requests to slow down traffic to protect children. College Station ISD school crossing guard Camille Batts told her school board about her attempts to get the attention of speeders and drivers who turn in front of children. Brazos County commissioners heard from a parent...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Members Learn The District Has More Substitute Teachers Compared With Last Year
The shortage of substitute teachers in College Station ISD is not as bad as it was a year ago. That was part of a report of the latest CSISD personnel advisory committee meeting that was shared during the October 18 CSISD school board meeting. Board member Darin Paine, who is...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. AWARDED GRANT FUNDING FOR FERAL HOG TRAPPING PROGRAM
Washington County will receive over $15,000 in grant funding to support feral hog abatement activities in the county. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) approved an award of $15,530 from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Wildlife Services division to assist the county with its feral hog abatement program continuing through August 2023.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Approves Zoning Along Highway 47 As The “Innovation Corridor”
The Bryan city council took final action at its October 11 meeting to establish three zoning districts along Highway 47. Planning administrator Randy Haynes says what is called the “innovation corridor” includes a research and development district around the RELLIS and health science center campuses. There is also...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commission Votes 4-1 To Bring Back A Burn Ban
Brazos County commissioners bring back a burn ban for property outside of city limits. Tuesday’s vote was four to one. Russ Ford wanted to wait another week. That’s after Ford received one and a half inches of rain on his property Monday night and the forecast of more possibly coming later this week.
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
KBTX.com
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
wtaw.com
Downtown Bryan Update on WTAW
Katelyn Brown visits with WTAW’s Zach Taylor about Friday’s Halloweentown event in Downtown Bryan during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Listen to “Downtown Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Property Tax Statements Are Not Expected To Be Mailed Until Around Halloween
Brazos County property owners who are used to having their property tax bills by now continue to wait. The delay was caused by county commissioners failing to set a tax rate until last Thursday because two members skipped multiple meetings. Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says tax bills could be in...
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what needs to be done before next month’s election, economic and residential development, Midtown Park, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank...
Bryan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KBTX.com
Headed to the polls? Election Official shares what you should know
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As early voting kicks off, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four to discuss what voters should know before they cast their ballot. Hancock says the first day saw a big turnout in Brazos County, with over 2,000 voters by 4 p.m.
KBTX.com
Madisonville residents share love of coffee, community at new downtown coffee shop
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you live in Madisonville or plan to pass through, there’s a new coffee shop and café to add to your list. It’s called A Bushel & A Perk, and it’s a place the entire family can enjoy. Owners Renee and Dan...
Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled
BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
wtaw.com
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
