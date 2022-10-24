ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

wbap.com

TDCJ: “No Indication” Methodist Shooter would act Violently in Hospital

HUNTSVILLE (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a statement on Tuesday related to the parolee charged with Capital Murder in the killings of two Dallas Methodist Hospital employees on the mother-baby unit over the weekend. On Monday, the Methodist Police Chief said that his department was...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mom of Man Tased by Frisco Police and Died: ‘He Was No Threat'

Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a deadly tasing incident involving two Frisco police officers. It happened last month in the 2600 block of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Genesis Hicks, 26, died two weeks later. He was laid to rest this week. “Broken. I...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June

CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man shot to death in Kennedale

- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
KENNEDALE, TX
wbap.com

DFW Hospitals to Observe Moment of Silence in Wake of Methodist Killings

IRVING (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council will observe one minute of silence on Wednesday, October 26, from 12:00 noon to 12:01 p.m. in honor of the two employees, 45-year-old Jacqueline “Jackie” Pokuaa, and 63-year-old Katie “Annette” Flowers, killed at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified

DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Mansfield ISD Board Member Facing Domestic Assault Charge

MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Mansfield ISD Board Secretary is facing an assault bodily injury family violence charge after being arrested last week. Mansfield Police said officers took Bianca Benavides Anderson into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. last Saturday.
MANSFIELD, TX

