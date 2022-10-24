RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...

RUTLAND, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO