Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers.
thepulseofnh.com
Magazine: Two NH Ski Resorts Among The Best
Two ski resorts in New Hampshire are among the best in the country according to Ski magazine. Bretton Woods is ranked number-four and Waterville Valley is ranked 14th. The magazine says Bretton Woods has slope side condos and townhouses, good dining and varied family activities. It cites Waterville Valley’s intermediate cruising on 265 skiable acres and many amenities in what is described as its charming New England white-clapboard village.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
What’s the Rule With Dogs Not Allowed in Some New England Cemeteries?
There has been much debate over the years about what you can and cannot do in a cemetery. What are the rules? Can you walk on a grave? Can you bring your pet? Can you bring a deceased owners dog to visit?. So many questions have popped up, so here's...
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season. Halloween has become another holiday in which...
whdh.com
Sailor without life jacket whose boat capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee rescued
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old sailor whose boat began sinking in Lake Winnipesaukee was rescued by Wolfeboro Fire Rescue, according to New Hampshire State Police. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man, Dylan Sutton of Hampton, New Hampshire, called 911 to report that his boat had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was 150-200 feet from shore, didn’t have a life jacket, and thought his 17-foot boat was slowly sinking. The call then disconnected and dispatchers couldn’t reach him again. New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police all responded.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations. You might think that the wealthiest Americans come from high-tech...
Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire
Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
Massachusetts Man, 57, Dies While Hiking White Mountains In New Hampshire
A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said. Officers learned about a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook. Rescue crews responded...
whdh.com
Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver
CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
We’re a Family of 4 in New Hampshire and Shop Mostly at Hannaford — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: 4; my husband (Alex) and me, plus our two kids (Nick and Tommy) Age: 37 (me), 39 (Alex), 7 (Nick), and 22 months (Tommy) Occupation: I’m a part-time freelance copy editor and full-time at-home parent, and Alex works in university administration. Where you shopped:...
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
If You Want a Colorful New England Spring, The University of New Hampshire Says to Plant This Now
Fall is the best time to take advantage of the cooler weather and soil by doing some gardening before the first freeze. Taking advantage of this time of year means a colorful, beautiful yard for those who take an hour or so to plant bulbs. The University of New Hampshire...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 1