Tilton, NH

thepulseofnh.com

Magazine: Two NH Ski Resorts Among The Best

Two ski resorts in New Hampshire are among the best in the country according to Ski magazine. Bretton Woods is ranked number-four and Waterville Valley is ranked 14th. The magazine says Bretton Woods has slope side condos and townhouses, good dining and varied family activities. It cites Waterville Valley’s intermediate cruising on 265 skiable acres and many amenities in what is described as its charming New England white-clapboard village.
WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
whdh.com

Sailor without life jacket whose boat capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee rescued

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old sailor whose boat began sinking in Lake Winnipesaukee was rescued by Wolfeboro Fire Rescue, according to New Hampshire State Police. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man, Dylan Sutton of Hampton, New Hampshire, called 911 to report that his boat had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was 150-200 feet from shore, didn’t have a life jacket, and thought his 17-foot boat was slowly sinking. The call then disconnected and dispatchers couldn’t reach him again. New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police all responded.
WOLFEBORO, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire

Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
whdh.com

Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
CANDIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire

Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
HOPKINTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
