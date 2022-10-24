Read full article on original website
'Lifting Linden,' Columbus leaders, Linden neighbors discuss progress of community plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.
1 dead, officer injured in west Columbus head-on crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and a Dublin police officer is injured after a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into their cruiser early Friday morning. The head-on crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 70 west near the Mound Street exit in west Columbus. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was...
After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
Woman found dead in southeast Columbus home, police investigating mysterious homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on the southeast side, but details about what happened to her remain a mystery. A family member called police at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday after visiting a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive for...
Grandmother's killer on the loose after police find her body in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman’s mysterious death is raising many questions on the southeast side. Police are calling the death of Lisa Rocker, 58 a homicide. Rocker had four grown children and many grandchildren. You can see chalk drawings on the driveway and Halloween decorations in the front yard.
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students that raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials...
Man accused of Powell stabbing appears in court; daughter says he is 'not a violent man'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who investigators said stabbed a married couple at the assisted living facility where all three lived is now charged with two counts of felonious assault. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court via video from the county jail where he’s...
Man charged after stabbing married couple at assisted living facility in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 66-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday. Gebru Berihun is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to police. He is currently at the Delaware County Jail. He is accused...
Fairfield Co. deputies searching for teen last seen leaving Canal Winchester High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday leaving Canal Winchester High School. The sheriff's office said Honesty Jones, 15, was last seen on school surveillance video around 8:10 a.m. She was wearing blue jeans and...
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
Columbus Post Office hosting weekly job fairs in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is gearing up for the holidays and looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers. Job fairs will be held every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 2323 Citygate Drive in Columbus.
Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl near Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man connected to a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the University District last week has been arrested. Police charged Kyrique Camper, 19, with one count of murder and criminal mischief. He was taken into custody Thursday. He is accused of shooting and...
Coshocton County deputies locate missing 78-year-old woman who has dementia
COSHOCTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office has canceled an endangered missing adult alert for a 78-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday evening. Ocie Murphy, 78, walked away from her home on Park Avenue in Coshocton around 7:15 p.m. Thursday and failed to return. The sheriff's...
West Jefferson community mourning sophomore killed in ATV crash
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens riding on an all-terrain vehicle took a tragic turn Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old West Jefferson High School student was killed when the ATV she was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole.
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
1 person killed in fiery southwest Columbus crash involving stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a stolen car crashed into a pole and caught fire in southwest Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the deadly crash which happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. A passerby notified police...
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
Charter school leader voice frustration with Columbus City Schools bussing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday night, frustrated leaders from local charter schools voiced their displeasure with busing at a Columbus City Schools open comment session. They said bussing is supposed to be provided by the district but that is not happening. They said some students have been regularly late...
