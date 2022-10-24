ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

Potential season 2 of '1923' could bring production back to Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — Filming for “1923“ is turning heads and getting nationwide attention, with talk of a potential second season. Producers for the series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were reportedly given the go-ahead for a second season, according to Deadline Hollywood. The entertainment industry website...
BUTTE, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This Massive Mansion Seems Out Of Place in Montana

Sometimes you find a house in Montana that is a little extra, and this house is one to see. Houses in Montana can range from decently priced to over the top, depending on the acreage or how extensive the square footage of the house is. You might have limited buyers depending on the home's location and price. That will be the case for this house.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Semi blocks part of lane on Hwy 84 near Bozeman

MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded to a disabled semitruck blocking part of lane traffic at mile marker 2 on Montana Highway 84. The lane blockage occurred near Norris Road. Officials remind travelers to slow down and drive with caution. The Madison County...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Blockage reported on I-90, west of Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash west of Butte, near Ramsay at mile post 216. Drivers are asked to slow down as there is partial blockage on the roadway.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana health care workers voice opposition to LR-131

HELENA, Mont. — Health care workers from across the state gathered at the Capitol rotunda in Helena Thursday morning to voice their opposition to a legislative referendum on the ballot this November. At issue is LR-131, which passed through the legislature in April 2021 as the “Born-Alive Infant Protection...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Program at Montana State Prison building work experience

Montana Governor Gianforte launches The Last Mile Program at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. Earlier this week, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte launched The Last Mile (TLM) Program at the Montana State prison in Deer Lodge, providing workforce training for incarcerated individuals. The press release says the program gives opportunities to incarcerated people, training them on business technology.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Butte celebrates Red Ribbon Week

BUTTE, Mont. — On Tuesday, at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher signed a proclamation honoring Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is a campaign during the last week of October that helps teach about drug and alcohol prevention education. At Tuesday’s events, people gathered wearing red...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12

HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena police looking for information on missing 12-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department (HPD) is asking people for information on a missing 12-year-old. Gaige Riggs is five feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 406-457-8865. Case number for reference is HP225097.
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located

BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

California man admits trafficking meth in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — A California man, 29-year-old Heriberto Tavares, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth in Butte. He faces a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:
BUTTE, MT
XL Country 100.7

A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories

Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
BUTTE, MT

