Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Gov. Jim Justice reacts to state taking over Logan County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Thursday to the takeover of Logan County Schools, saying that while there are clearly issues in education there also are many positive things happening in the state's schools. “Look, we’ve got problems. There’s no question we've got problems in...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — About 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side on the first day of early voting in West Virginia. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, said the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. Board of Education votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Board of Education has approved the state school superintendent's recommendations to take over Logan County Schools after a state investigation found widespread problems throughout the school system. At a special meeting Thursday, state School Superintendent David Roach offered 20 recommendations for the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
WDTV

UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV

