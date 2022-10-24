Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Gov. Jim Justice reacts to state taking over Logan County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Thursday to the takeover of Logan County Schools, saying that while there are clearly issues in education there also are many positive things happening in the state's schools. “Look, we’ve got problems. There’s no question we've got problems in...
wchstv.com
'We need to have a plan in place,' Columbine principal says at W.Va. safety conference
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The principal of Columbine High School, where 13 people were murdered in a school shooting 23 years ago, provided some valuable lessons Thursday at a conference in Charleston on school safety. Frank DeAngelis, the principal of Columbine High School, was the keynote speaker at the...
wchstv.com
Boone, Wirt, Wyoming counties to get $2 million for five new electric school buses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More electric school buses are coming to school systems in West Virginia. Boone, Wirt and Wyoming counties will receive nearly $2 million in funding for five new electric school buses, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The news release...
Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
wchstv.com
Man faces felony DUI charges following deadly head-on collision in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:45 p.m.10/26/22. Court records said a man has been accused of driving while impaired after a head-on collision in Kanawha County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden has been charged with two counts...
wchstv.com
New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — About 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side on the first day of early voting in West Virginia. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, said the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man involved in I-79 crash in Kanawha County still in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man remains in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 79 last week, Kanawha County deputies said. The 63-year-old man, who deputies said was from Spencer, was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Friday, Oct. 21, on I-79 south near Elkview, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
South Charleston man found guilty in murder of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A South Charleston man was found guilty in Megis County Tuesday on six charges in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Keontae Nelson, 20, was found guilty of murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary...
wchstv.com
W.Va. Board of Education votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Board of Education has approved the state school superintendent's recommendations to take over Logan County Schools after a state investigation found widespread problems throughout the school system. At a special meeting Thursday, state School Superintendent David Roach offered 20 recommendations for the...
wchstv.com
Former Logan County teacher feeling 'vindicated' after school system takeover
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a mix of confusion, concern and relief in the Logan County community after the West Virginia Board of Education voted to take over the county's school system. For Pamela Stollings-Hensley, a mom who was once a teacher at Chapmanville Middle School, it...
West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
Juvenile in custody after Braxton County schools lockdown
Braxton County High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, but according to a release from West Virginia State Police Tuesday afternoon, there was no viable threat.
wchstv.com
Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. An 89-year-old-female and a 52-year-old male died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Kanawha County's pandemic death toll sits at 737. The county's active COVID caseload moved...
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West Virginia Legislature
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley lawyer on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said he plans to sue a Fayette County delegate for sexual harassment, on behalf of a client. Attorney Stephen New said he also plans to file a 30-day notice with the State of West Virginia, warning the state and its insurance carriers of a […]
WDTV
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
