CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — About 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side on the first day of early voting in West Virginia. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, said the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO