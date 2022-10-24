Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police search for vehicle involved in Asheville hit-and-run
Police in Asheville are looking for a pickup truck they believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run that put a pedestrian in the hospital on October 15.
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
Search for wanted man who escaped from attic in North Carolina
A search continues for a wanted man who escaped from an attic Wednesday in Rutherford County.
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 88 follow-up
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 88 has had a makeover since we last saw it. Also known as Old Greenville Highway, it runs about 17 miles from Easley to Pendleton. We covered the road in Aug. 2021 when it was riddled with potholes. Stanley Childress says the axel...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department held a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities. The press conference took place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Major Art Littlejohn was joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator...
my40.tv
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
School Resource Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic at Burke County school
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A School Resource Officer was struck by a vehicle dropping off a student at a Burke County middle school last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the officer was directing traffic in the roadway at Table Rock Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 […]
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Greenville Country Music Fest kicks off next weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Greenville Country Music Fest's co-owner Braxton...
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum
Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
my40.tv
Crews battling Candler wildfire on side of mountain, estimated to be 15-20 acres
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews are battling a wildfire in Candler Thursday night, Oct. 27, that has spread on the side of a mountain. The fire started in the Davis Creek Road and Sams Branch Road area of Candler. Shane Prestwood, Upper Hominy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shane Prestwood...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
‘A disturbing trend’: Cleveland County Sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.
TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road. Troopers said the victim was...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
Fire under investigation at Upstate business
An early morning fire Monday is under investigation at Greenville County business.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
FOX Carolina
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
Comments / 7