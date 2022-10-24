ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 88 follow-up

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 88 has had a makeover since we last saw it. Also known as Old Greenville Highway, it runs about 17 miles from Easley to Pendleton. We covered the road in Aug. 2021 when it was riddled with potholes. Stanley Childress says the axel...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department held a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities. The press conference took place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Major Art Littlejohn was joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Greenville Country Music Fest kicks off next weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Greenville Country Music Fest's co-owner Braxton...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum

Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road. Troopers said the victim was...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC

