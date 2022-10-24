Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds
On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
3 trades Buccaneers could make so Tom Brady doesn’t regret unretiring
Tom Brady unretired, and you’d be crazy to think he’s not regretting it right now. Here are some trades that can turn the fortunes for the Buccaneers. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped further on Thursday Night Football this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Losing 27-22, Tampa Bay fell to 3-5.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9
We’re building towards a huge crescendo in November leading to the Playoff, but our college football upset picks for Week 9 show teams are still in danger. As several ranked teams were out of action last week, the simple opportunities for upset were a bit scarce. But that didn’t stop us from getting a couple results that shocked the college football world, perhaps most notably LSU laying a hurting on Ole Miss. There were also close calls for Clemson and TCU, but they ultimately survived.
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
49ers vs. Rams Prediction: Shanahan Continues to Own McVay in this NFC West Rivalary
The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams... what do these teams have in common? They were both in the NFC Championship game last season? Yes, but they are both also at or below .500 and behind the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith in the NFC West. Kyle Shanahan...
5 fantasy football waiver wire replacements for Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase
With Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase lined up to be out 4-6 weeks, how can his fantasy football managers fill the roster void left by his absence?. Another bit of bad NFL injury news came on Thursday, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury and is a candidate to be placed on IR.
Justin Tucker, Ravens trolled Russell Wilson on flight home after Tampa Bay win
Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens trolled Russell Wilson while flying home after their big win in Tampa Bay. The Baltimore Ravens were in a festive mood after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Justin Tucker had some fun, albeit at the expense of Russell Wilson. The All-Pro kicker mocked...
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NFL hot seat watch: What head coaches are feeling the heat in Week 8?
Approaching the halfway point of the season, these NFL head coaches are on the hot seat. Eventually, some other NFL team will make the change like the Carolina Panthers did with Matt Rhule and fire their head coach. Although it may not be in the immediate aftermath of Week 8,...
Georgia football: College GameDay spurns Cocktail Party for obvious reasons
Georgia football won’t see ESPN’s College GameDay this week in Jacksonville for a good reason. However, it has been eight weeks of football without the crew visiting the reigning national champions, and that doesn’t feel right. GameDay is going to the Jackson State-Southern game this week, which...
Is Tanner Morgan Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Rutgers vs. Minnesota Week 9)
Things have gone sideways for Minnesota after a hot start to the season, losers of three straight after a four game winning streak to the star the year. It went from bad to worse for the Golden Gophers last week, as they played without starting quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was recovering from a concussion suffered the week prior against Illinois. What is the latest for Morgan on Saturday at home against Rutgers? We got you covered:
Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you
One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee, according to the court docket. It cites only that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no other details. Other documents are sealed and confidential. Brady and Bündchen posted statements Friday morning on Instagram, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Fade Donovan Mitchell Against Boston)
We have a huge Friday night slate in the NBA today, with 11 games going on -- and you know the BetSided team has you covered. The team went 1-2 last night, only cashing on the Mavericks 1Q moneyline. However, there's a lot of games for us to choose from, and we're ready to get right back at it.
