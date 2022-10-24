Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee, according to the court docket. It cites only that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no other details. Other documents are sealed and confidential. Brady and Bündchen posted statements Friday morning on Instagram, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO