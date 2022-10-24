The New York Giants will head across the country to battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a matchup betweem two of the more surprising teams in the NFL. The Giants are sporting a four-game winning streak after their win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won their last two and sport a 2-1 record at home on the season.

