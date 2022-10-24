ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Passan says Yankees got 'outclassed' by Astros in ALCS

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wounds are still fresh for New York Yankees fans on Monday, as the "Bronx Bombers" were once again eliminated in the ALCS by their growing rival in recent years, the Houston Astros, on Sunday night. This time it was a 4-0 series sweep and the Astros seemed to dominate in every facet of the game.

During an appearance on "First Take" on Monday morning, ESPN's Jeff Passan said that the Yankees got "outclassed" by their counterparts.

Houston outscored their opponents 18-9 in the four games, struck out half as many times as New York batters (25 to 50) and while their team slash line of .238/.326/.429 was subpar, it was certainly better than the Yankees' .162/.232/.269 team slash. The pitching for the Astros was perhaps the biggest reason for the sweep, however.

Over the quartet of contests, Houston arms compiled a 1.50 ERA and 0.86 WHIP, while New York's pitchers numbers were closer to average at 3.97 and 1.32 respectively.

The Astros will compete in their fourth World Series in six years beginning on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, while the Yankees are still looking to get back to the "Fall Classic" for the first time since 2009.

