Henderson County, KY

Large equipment transport in Henderson Co. delayed to next week

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson government officials say the delivery of a very, very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper project has been delayed.

Officials say the traffic flow disruptions that are expected when the equipment is moved from the HC Riverport to the plant site off Kentucky 425 will likely occur sometime early next week. Officials say they will keep people informed when the delivery date and time becomes clearer.

Henderson government officials say the event will impact traffic with rolling closures on Riverport Road, Kentucky 136 and Kentucky 425 ByPass for about three hours.

A contractor for Pratt Paper plans to move a large piece of equipment for their new facility in Henderson on October 26.

Officials say the load will depart from Riverport early on Wednesday morning and will take about three hours to reach its destination at KY 425 at mile point 1.3. KYTC says the route will depart from Riverport Road and go south on KY 136 through the US 60 intersection and down KY 425 to its destination.

Haunted trail scares up donations for families in need

KYTC says crews will be in the area and will be making adjustments to their respective overhead infrastructure to ensure a safe transport. Drivers should expect delays in the area between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m., and local law enforcement will be handling traffic control.

Officials say drivers that typically use this route should leave early in order to reach their destination in a timely fashion.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

