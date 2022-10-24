ABC Holiday Lineup: ‘Love Actually’ 20th Anniversary Special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ & More

Read full article on original website
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
Christina Aguilera reflects on 'Stripped' album's 20th anniversary
Christina Aguilera reflected on her "Stripped" album turning 20 and said she was "able to be the artist I wanted to be" on it.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’
The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
‘The Voice': Two Country Artists Team Up for a Powerful Duet on a Miley Cyrus Hit [Watch]
The battle rounds on Season 22 of The Voice are underway, which means contestants were on the chopping block this week heading into their next phase of the reality TV singing competition on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The final pairing of the night as part of the latest one-hour edition...
Dolly Parton Shares Emotional Message After Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘Rest in Peace Lil’ Brother’
Dolly Parton is joining celebrities across the country paying tribute to Leslie Jordan. The 67-year-old actor died on Monday in an automobile accident. He was driving when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. There are no details on the emergency. Dolly Parton was...
Listen to John Lennon singing a never-before-heard acoustic version of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine from 1966
An expanded deluxe edition of The Beatles' classic 1966 Revolver album is being released next week, October 28, and among the previously-unheard nuggets on the new reissue is a priceless recording of John Lennon performing an acoustic version of Yellow Submarine with alternate lyrics. The one minute four second take,...
Michael Ray Confirms Album No. 4 Is In The Works
Michael Ray shared a few behind-the-scenes photos as he returns to the studio for his next project.
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Matt Nathanson set out to make a true singer-songwriter album in ‘Boston Accent’
Matt Nathanson broke out in 2007 with his hit single “Come On Get Higher.” For a moment in the late aughts, the song was everywhere. Matt went on to have other hits that would appear on TV shows like Scrubs and One Tree Hill. His latest album, Boston Accent, was released earlier this year. It was recorded during the early stages of the pandemic with his friend and fellow songwriter/producer extraordinaire, Butch Walker.
Andrew Igbokidi, Zach Newbould The Voice 2022 Battles “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Whitney Houston, Season 22
Andrew Igbokidi performs “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Battles. Andrew Igbokidi and Zach Newbould perform Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” during The Voice Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Taylor Swift performs ‘Exile’ during surprise appearance at Bon Iver show in London
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday night (October 26), performing her song “Exile”.The music icon joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner at the OVO Arena in Wembley to perform the track - from her album Folklore - which features both Vernon and Dessner.Footage from the surprise appearance shows Swift taking centre stage as they perform the song.Dessner also collaborated with Swift on the “3am” version of her latest album Midnights, which was released last week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad breakWoman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘people hated her’Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, Haim and Dita Von Teese for Midnights music videos
Marcus King to Jam With Zac Brown Band at 2022 CMA Awards
The 56th CMA Awards will open their Nov. 9 broadcast with what’s being billed as a “star-studded tribute” to Loretta Lynn. The Country Music Hall of Fame member known for pioneering songs like “The Pill” and “Fist City” died Oct. 4 at 90. While the artists singing for Lynn have yet to be announced, the CMA did reveal its first round of performances for the show. Chief among them: a collab between Zac Brown Band and Marcus King on the ZBB’s “Out in the Middle.” The guitar hero previously joined Brown and company at CMA Fest earlier this summer. Elsewhere,...
Tanya Tucker Shares Powerful New Single ‘Ready as I’ll Never Be’ Ahead of Revealing Documentary [Listen]
Tanya Tucker marks another pivotal chapter in her history-making career with the release of her powerful new single, "Ready as I'll Never Be." The track, which plays during the end credits of her Sony Pictures documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker, finds the accomplished 64-year-old reflecting on the path she's taken and all the successes and missteps that led her to where she is today.
Jimmy Webb, Lonestar perform in High Point this weekend
HIGH POINT — Top-notch music is on tap this weekend at the High Point Theatre, with acclaimed artists taking the stage Friday and Saturday evenings. Ren owned songwriter, composer and singer Jimmy Webb will perform Friday, and the popular pop-country band Lonestar will perform Saturday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. both nights.
