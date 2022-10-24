ABC Holiday Lineup: ‘Love Actually’ 20th Anniversary Special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’ & More

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday night (October 26), performing her song “Exile”.The music icon joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner at the OVO Arena in Wembley to perform the track - from her album Folklore - which features both Vernon and Dessner.Footage from the surprise appearance shows Swift taking centre stage as they perform the song.Dessner also collaborated with Swift on the “3am” version of her latest album Midnights, which was released last week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad breakWoman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘people hated her’Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, Haim and Dita Von Teese for Midnights music videos

30 MINUTES AGO