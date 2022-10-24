ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Elevated levels of arsenic and other metals found in Nevada's private wells

Outside of Nevada's bustling cities, private wells are the primary source of drinking water, serving 182,000 people. Yet some of the tested private wells in Nevada are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state or health-based guidelines, a new study published in Science of The Total Environment shows. Consuming water contaminated by metals such as arsenic can cause adverse health effects.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy