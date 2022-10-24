ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

q13fox.com

Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run found passed out in car with drugs, 1-year-old in backseat: docs

EVERETT, Wash. - Police say they found a woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run weeks later passed out in her car with her 1-year-old son in the backseat. According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Everett police were called Sept. 9 to the report of an SUV blocking a parking lot driveway. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Amber Conaway passed out in her car. Officers said they found "common drug paraphernalia" in the defendant's hands and "suspected fentanyl" in her bra.
EVERETT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man, 33, dies in single-car crash along 68th Avenue South

A 33-year-old Kent man died after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 in the 21700 block of 68th Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire personnel arrived and found a fully engulfed 2014 Dodge Charger with the driver still trapped inside, according to Kent Police. The man was alone in the car.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane crashes near Tacoma, pilot uninjured

A small plane crashed in a field near Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The plane came down southeast of Tacoma in the 6100 block of 52nd Street East. According to photos from the scene, the plane was belly-up. The pilot was able to get out on...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

DEVELOPING: All lanes open on the 520 floating bridge

The traffic nightmare on the 520 floating bridge is coming to an end. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted all lanes were open at 4:00 p.m., but expect traffic problems to linger through rush hour. Two accidents on the bridge closed all lanes in both directions for a time.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
q13fox.com

12 people arrested in Renton organized retail theft bust

RENTON, Wash. - A dozen people were arrested in Renton last week as part of an organized retail theft sting at two major stores. Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit with Renton Police partnered with loss prevention personnel at the Target and Lowe's in Renton. The Target is located in The Landing and the Lowe's is just outside The Landing shopping complex on Garden Ave. N.
RENTON, WA

