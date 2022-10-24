Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
q13fox.com
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run found passed out in car with drugs, 1-year-old in backseat: docs
EVERETT, Wash. - Police say they found a woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run weeks later passed out in her car with her 1-year-old son in the backseat. According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Everett police were called Sept. 9 to the report of an SUV blocking a parking lot driveway. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Amber Conaway passed out in her car. Officers said they found "common drug paraphernalia" in the defendant's hands and "suspected fentanyl" in her bra.
Troopers find unusual passenger after semitruck crash in SoDo
SEATTLE — Troopers in Seattle’s SoDo area found an unusual passenger in the cab of a rolled over semitruck Thursday morning. Shortly before 10 a.m., a semi rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. The driver was OK, but troopers found something...
kentreporter.com
Kent man, 33, dies in single-car crash along 68th Avenue South
A 33-year-old Kent man died after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 in the 21700 block of 68th Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire personnel arrived and found a fully engulfed 2014 Dodge Charger with the driver still trapped inside, according to Kent Police. The man was alone in the car.
q13fox.com
4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
Four juveniles arrested after shootout in stolen car in Renton
A shootout between the occupants of two cars ended in a crash and several arrests in Renton on Tuesday, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were on the scene of a car collision at Southport and Logan Avenue. According to police, a...
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Close Part of Yelm Highway to Investigate Fatal Vehicle Accident
A fatal vehicle accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Johnson Road. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just south of Saint Clair Lake, according to their social media post. Deputies closed Yelm Highway between Johnson Road and Meridian Road for an investigation.
KOMO News
Video shows man slam into door trying to get away with stolen goods in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside Louis Vuitton in Bellevue. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
Overturned semi-truck removed after blocking SB I-5 to NB-405 for several hours
TUKWILA, Wash. — A semi-truck that was rolled over and blocked the southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Interstate 405 on-ramp Wednesday afternoon has now been cleared. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson shared a photo of the scene just before 12 p.m. that the truck had rolled over and would require an extensive delay.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, WA)
A single vehicle crash occurred on Route 16 at Burnham Drive. It blocked a lane and slowed down traffic. The officials say there were four occupants. The right front passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The remaining passengers were unharmed. The driver confirmed that he was...
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
Small plane crashes near Tacoma, pilot uninjured
A small plane crashed in a field near Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The plane came down southeast of Tacoma in the 6100 block of 52nd Street East. According to photos from the scene, the plane was belly-up. The pilot was able to get out on...
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
q13fox.com
'I thought I was going to die': Man says he was robbed at gunpoint after offering help; suspects sought
EAST RENTON, Wash. - A man living in East Renton Highlands said two men wearing orange construction vests robbed him at gunpoint at his home and then left him wrapped in zip-ties. The victim said he only wanted to be identified by his first name because he is afraid the...
DEVELOPING: All lanes open on the 520 floating bridge
The traffic nightmare on the 520 floating bridge is coming to an end. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted all lanes were open at 4:00 p.m., but expect traffic problems to linger through rush hour. Two accidents on the bridge closed all lanes in both directions for a time.
q13fox.com
Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
Chronicle
Sirens: Woman Steals Mail; Driver Abandons Vehicle After Hitting Pole; 'Aggressive and Belligerent' Woman Made to Leave Property
• A small bottle of whiskey was reported stolen from a store in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue at 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 21. • Clothing was reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1200 block of Lum Road just after 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 22. The suspect fled in a Dodge passenger vehicle. The case is under investigation.
q13fox.com
12 people arrested in Renton organized retail theft bust
RENTON, Wash. - A dozen people were arrested in Renton last week as part of an organized retail theft sting at two major stores. Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit with Renton Police partnered with loss prevention personnel at the Target and Lowe's in Renton. The Target is located in The Landing and the Lowe's is just outside The Landing shopping complex on Garden Ave. N.
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies looking for suspect who violently attacked, raped woman at knifepoint
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying a suspect of sexual assault earlier this month. The crime reportedly happened on Oct. 7 when the victim was walking along 82nd Ave W. and Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. and got into the suspects' car. Deputies say he drove...
