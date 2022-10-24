Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill students have fun while learning at STEM Fest
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Nearly 200 Cedar Hill students left the classroom to have a hands-on learning experience at STEM Fest at JoLynn Maddox Teaching and Learning Center on Thursday. Students got to participate in activities like coding a drone, building a bridge and making a balloon-powered car. "It felt...
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Dickey's Historical BBQ
DALLAS - The name is synonymous with Texas BBQ. Starting with one location in 1941, Dickey's Barbecue has grown around the world. Mr. Dickey and his family tell you the story of their legendary restaurants from the Dallas restaurant it all started in more than 80 years ago. Plus, how...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
fox4news.com
Lone Star Circus bring new show to Frisco and Dallas
The Lone Star Circus is saddled up with an all-new show happening this weekend.. Founder and artistic director Fanny Kerwich joined Good Day to explain what's so special about this circus.
Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
EXCLUSIVE: 'All that stuff... was a lie' | In jailhouse interview, North Dallas doctor denies he poisoned IV bags
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, who faces up to life in prison if convicted, says surveillance video evidence of him at an IV warmer is misleading. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was eager to tell his side of the story. The Dallas anesthesiologist accused of poisoning patients called WFAA from the Limestone County Detention...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo
Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
fox4news.com
H-E-B to break ground on store in Fort Worth soon
ALLIANCE, Texas - H-E-B announced it will begin construction on a new grocery store in north Fort Worth in just a few weeks. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held November 16. The store, which will be at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive, is expected...
fox4news.com
Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Carrollton officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - Family and friends will gather Wednesday night to honor the life of a Carrollton police officer. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. The Carrollton Police Department said he was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Dallas
If you’re a supernatural thrill-seeker, the third-largest city in Texas is the place to be! Dallas not only offers abundant dining and shopping experiences, but it also has a haunting reputation. Visitors to the city stand poised to encounter stories about everything from ghostly cyclists to spectral hitchhikers to rock-hurling phantoms. Read on to discover the seven most haunted places near Dallas!
fox4news.com
Funeral held Thursday for fallen Carrollton police officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a Carrollton police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Funeral service for Officer Steve Nothem were held Thursduay at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Police then led a procession to Celina, where the fallen officer...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
WFAA
Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'
IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
