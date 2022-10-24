ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, TX

CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill students have fun while learning at STEM Fest

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Nearly 200 Cedar Hill students left the classroom to have a hands-on learning experience at STEM Fest at JoLynn Maddox Teaching and Learning Center on Thursday. Students got to participate in activities like coding a drone, building a bridge and making a balloon-powered car. "It felt...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Dickey's Historical BBQ

DALLAS - The name is synonymous with Texas BBQ. Starting with one location in 1941, Dickey's Barbecue has grown around the world. Mr. Dickey and his family tell you the story of their legendary restaurants from the Dallas restaurant it all started in more than 80 years ago. Plus, how...
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
cravedfw

The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022

Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

H-E-B to break ground on store in Fort Worth soon

ALLIANCE, Texas - H-E-B announced it will begin construction on a new grocery store in north Fort Worth in just a few weeks. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held November 16. The store, which will be at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive, is expected...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Carrollton officer

CARROLLTON, Texas - Family and friends will gather Wednesday night to honor the life of a Carrollton police officer. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. The Carrollton Police Department said he was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he...
CARROLLTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Dallas

If you’re a supernatural thrill-seeker, the third-largest city in Texas is the place to be! Dallas not only offers abundant dining and shopping experiences, but it also has a haunting reputation. Visitors to the city stand poised to encounter stories about everything from ghostly cyclists to spectral hitchhikers to rock-hurling phantoms. Read on to discover the seven most haunted places near Dallas!
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Funeral held Thursday for fallen Carrollton police officer

CARROLLTON, Texas - Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a Carrollton police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Funeral service for Officer Steve Nothem were held Thursduay at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Police then led a procession to Celina, where the fallen officer...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'

IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving. The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express." Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods,...
IRVING, TX

